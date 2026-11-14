Winds of Change with Jon Allen

Two more elections, two more nations choose moderation. But are these really the winds of change, or just a passing breeze?

Former Canadian ambassador to Israel Jon Allen joins Peter Donolo and Jeremy Kinsman to examine Gadi Eisenkot’s difficult path to forming a government following Benjamin Netanyahu’s electoral setback. They discuss Israel’s deteriorating relationship with Washington and whether a change in leadership can begin to repair the damage in Gaza and the West Bank.

The conversation also considers the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran before turning to America’s midterm elections. Do the Democrats’ sweeping gains represent a lasting political shift, or a more immediate backlash against Trump’s economic policies and the consequences of war?