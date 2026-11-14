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Red Passport Podcast

Winds of Change with Jon Allen

S03E23
Recorded Saturday November 14, 2026

Two more elections, two more nations choose moderation. But are these really the winds of change, or just a passing breeze?

Former Canadian ambassador to Israel Jon Allen joins Peter Donolo and Jeremy Kinsman to examine Gadi Eisenkot’s difficult path to forming a government following Benjamin Netanyahu’s electoral setback. They discuss Israel’s deteriorating relationship with Washington and whether a change in leadership can begin to repair the damage in Gaza and the West Bank.

The conversation also considers the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran before turning to America’s midterm elections. Do the Democrats’ sweeping gains represent a lasting political shift, or a more immediate backlash against Trump’s economic policies and the consequences of war?

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Journalism in Canada has suffered a devastating decline over the last two decades. Dozens of newspapers and outlets have shuttered. Remaining newsrooms are smaller. Nowhere is this erosion more acute than in the coverage of foreign policy and international news. It’s expensive, and Canadians, oceans away from most international upheavals, pay the outside world comparatively little attention.

At Open Canada, we believe this must change. If anything, the pandemic has taught us we can’t afford to ignore the changing world. What’s more, we believe, most Canadians don’t want to. Many of us, after all, come from somewhere else and have connections that reach around the world.

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