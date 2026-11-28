Québec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has been reaching out to newly elected American governors and senators, expressing a desire to work directly with them. But how far can a province go in making its own case when Ottawa is negotiating for the country?

Drawing on her experience as Québec’s trade envoy and her testimony this week before the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Louise Blais kicks off a discussion with Peter Donolo and Jeremy Kinsman examining the merits and risks of provincial diplomacy.

Competing provincial interests in Canada’s trade dispute with China, for example, has the hosts considering how Ottawa can better leverage provincial expertise and international relationships without compromising Canada’s negotiating positions abroad.