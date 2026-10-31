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Red Passport Podcast

What to Make of the Canada-EU Summit?

S03E22
Recorded Saturday October 31, 2026

Canada and the European Union are forming a closer relationship that could go well beyond trade. Following this week’s Montreal summit, Jeremy Kinsman, Peter Donolo and Louise Blais examine the push for deeper cooperation on critical minerals, research, defence, technology and the digital economy. They consider whether Europe can give Canada meaningful new options as it tries to reduce its dependence on the United States, why Québec wants a larger role in that relationship and whether the political momentum can survive resistance on both sides of the Atlantic.

The conversation then turns to the United Nations and the increasingly difficult search for its next Secretary-General. What kind of leader does the institution need, and will the major powers permit the best candidate to emerge?

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