What Canadian Businesses Must Embrace to Compete in a Volatile Global Economy

In the current economic reality beset by international trade tensions, volatile geopolitical developments and rising commodity prices, the cost of standing still has never been higher. Oil prices surpassed US $100 a barrel again in September as the war in the Middle East shows little sign of easing. Meanwhile, another round of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods went into effect, which could lead to an increase in the cost of doing business and a higher degree of risk for companies reliant on the U.S. market.

Canadian businesses cannot control the trajectory of global events, but they can strengthen their internal resilience by scaling up, adopting technology and diversifying their customer and supplier bases. If done proactively and thoughtfully, these actions can help firms remain competitive regardless of what happens next.

Scaling up to Meet Modern Challenges

Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy; operations with fewer than 100 paid employees make up 98 per cent of all Canadian businesses, according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. While there are clear benefits to smaller (often locally-owned) businesses, one inherent drawback is that it is challenging to boost productivity without scale.

Scale works in several ways, and larger firms simply have more capital. This means they have a bigger buffer to withstand external shocks and more money to invest in research and development, technology, talent and other critical areas.

Larger firms also benefit from economies of scale, as they can spread fixed costs across more units of output. Plenty of business costs have very low or near-zero marginal costs, such as a company-wide software licence, a legal team and a human resources department. For smaller businesses, scaling up (whether by organic growth or mergers and acquisitions) could lead to more available capital, which could spur further increases in productivity and competitiveness.

Critical Investments in Technology

Lacklustre business investments have been a challenge in Canada for decades. They are a key contributor to lagging productivity, and by extension, low competitiveness and resilience.

Technological adoption is an essential investment that businesses should seriously consider to potentially spur positive change. Conversely, companies that don’t embrace digital transformation are more likely to experience inefficiency in their operations, could be more vulnerable to cyber risks and may not be able to fully leverage e-commerce opportunities.

Canada has not seen productivity grow for more than a decade, but perhaps the tides are turning. Foreign direct investment into Canada reached nearly $100 billion CAD in 2025, the highest amount since 2007, a figure that could climb further in the aftermath of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Canada Investment Summit, which drew close to $500 billion in new investment commitments this September.

Some of that money must go toward technological investments.

Businesses should take advantage of available government incentives and strategies, such as those outlined in the federal government’s new national AI strategy and the productivity mega-deduction, to implement the appropriate tech to boost competitiveness and resilience.

The productivity mega-deduction in particular has tremendous potential as it would bring Canada’s marginal effective tax rate for new business investment to the lowest in the G7.

This tax incentive could attract further investment in physical infrastructure but, perhaps more critically, in fibre-optic cable, software, research and development, and computer equipment. Each of these could help businesses more effectively integrate the latest technology into their operations.

Adopting technology does not have to mean spending something expensive or flashy. Often the things that move the needle on productivity are investments in less glamorous areas like digitising paper-based processes, automating routine bookings and getting inventory and invoicing into one system. Most businesses should be able to identify low-cost and high-impact changes they can make quickly.

Diversification as a Strategic Imperative

If there is one lesson businesses should take from the past decade, it’s that diversification builds resilience.

The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, the global energy shock and uncertainty surrounding trade policy are among the non-stop series of global shocks that should force business leaders to re-evaluate their essential operations.

Just-in-time supply chains and sourcing from a single supplier used to be the cost-effective and obvious move. Now, the risks of disruptions increasingly makes diversification a necessary strategy.

For Canadian businesses, this requires diversifying on both sides of the ledger: customers and suppliers.

And they can start at home. As interprovincial trade barriers come down, there are more opportunities to sell domestically than ever. For instance, B.C. wine can now be sold in Ontario to fill the gap on the shelves where U.S. products used to sit.

The opportunity to sell abroad is even greater. The federal government has set a goal of doubling non-U.S. exports over the next decade, which could generate $300 billion more in trade.

Canada has also been on a trade deal signing spree: a critical opportunity for businesses to sell in new markets. Last year’s federal budget set aside $6 billion for a trade infrastructure strategy, including a $5 billion trade diversification corridors fund over seven years to build the ports, railways and other infrastructure required to get products to overseas markets.

Non-U.S. exports rose by $33 billion in 2025 and have climbed further since; in July 2026, non-U.S. exports accounted for 33.7 per cent of Canada’s total exports. And while US exports have been flat for some time, total exports have risen thanks to increases in non-U.S. exports.

Energy is a clear example. Before the Trans Mountain expansion, less than 3 per cent of Canada’s crude exports went to non-U.S. markets. That share is now roughly 10 per cent, with cargo headed to trade partners in Asia and Europe.

It is just as important for businesses to diversify suppliers. Although domestic suppliers might not always be the cheapest option, there is something to be said about having a reliable partner close to home, especially when making a shift to a competitive domestic source.

In addition, businesses could benefit from working with multiple alternative suppliers for critical inputs. Transparency into the supply chain would also allow businesses to plan for contingencies and help build resilience.

Take coffee as an example. A Canadian café or roaster that buys through a U.S. wholesaler is exposed to U.S. pricing, U.S. logistics and the changing nature of U.S trade policy. Sourcing directly from Brazil, Colombia or Vietnam could reduce exposure to certain risks, but this move would come with its own costs such as minimum order sizes and transportation logistics.

The Takeaway

Scale, technology and diversification reinforce one another. Bigger firms can afford to invest in technology, better tech makes it cheaper to find and serve customers in new markets, and a wider base of consumers and suppliers can help businesses ride out the next shock.

The opportunity cost of inaction is enormous given the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. At a federal level, Canada has put money and policy behind diversification and technology; now it’s incumbent on businesses to walk through that door and ratchet up their competitiveness and resilience.



Editor’s Note: This article is published ahead of Competing for Canada’s Economic Future, the third panel at CIC Couchiching 2026, where author Tu Nguyen will be among the speakers. Join the conversation on October 7 at the Aga Khan Museum as leading voices examine how Canada can strengthen its competitiveness and economic resilience in a changing world.