Trump’s Legacy War: The Limits of American Power in Iran

Since imposing a naval blockade on Iran on 14 July 2026, President Trump has repeatedly presented Tehran with a choice: reach an agreement or face renewed military attacks. His statements suggest that he believes further strikes could bring the confrontation to a swift and decisive conclusion. On 23 October, he declared: “We could end it very quickly.” On 8 October, however, he announced that the United States would not attack Iran before the 3 November midterm elections, while keeping the blockade in place. A week later, in a 15 October interview with Newsmax, he discussed the weapon known as the “mother of all bombs” without confirming whether he had authorised its use. Speaking about a possible strike on Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility, he promised: “We’ll knock it out fast.”

The push toward renewed war appears to be driven by two main factors: the failure of the economic blockade to compel Iran’s surrender, and Trump’s growing personal investment in a conflict that has become the defining legacy of his second term. Yet a new war could devastate infrastructure across the Gulf region, strengthen Iran’s incentives to acquire nuclear weapons, and accelerate the emergence of regional security arrangements in which the United States exercises less influence.

Economic Blockade and the Strait of Hormuz

The naval blockade, compounded by sanctions and wartime destruction, has inflicted severe damage on Iran’s economy. According to the Statistical Centre of Iran, as reported by Reuters, annual inflation reached 73.6 percent in September 2026. Iranian leaders themselves have acknowledged the economic strain. In August, President Masoud Pezeshkian reported that exports and imports had fallen by nearly 35 percent because of American sanctions and the blockade. A written statement attributed to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for measures to address “inflation, unemployment, management of prices and the market for goods and services.”

Yet economic devastation does not necessarily translate into political surrender. The history of sanctions against ideological regimes suggests that economic pressure alone is an unreliable means of forcing capitulation. Iraq and North Korea illustrate this distinction. Comprehensive UN sanctions were imposed on Iraq in August 1990, following its invasion of Kuwait. Saddam Hussein nevertheless remained in power for more than 12 years, until the U.S.-led invasion of 2003 overthrew his government. North Korea has faced American economic restrictions, varying in scope and severity, since 1950, and UN sanctions targeting its nuclear and missile programmes since 2006. Those measures have neither brought down its government nor compelled it to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s own experience reinforces the argument. American sanctions date back to November 1979, although their scope has varied considerably. Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions under his maximum-pressure campaign. Iran has endured substantial hardship without surrendering, challenging the assumption that sufficient economic pain necessarily produces capitulation.

The failure of economic sanctions to compel Iran’s surrender is compounded by Washington’s inability to restore normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States, rather than Iran, controls the waterway. On 8 October, he declared that 22 million barrels of oil had passed through the strait the previous night, presenting this as evidence that oil was flowing at record levels despite the continuing blockade of Iran. Yet a closer examination of how Gulf oil reaches international markets challenges the picture of normality conveyed by these claims.

According to Kpler’s report, only 60 percent of regional crude and condensate exports, excluding Iran (approximately 9.9 million barrels per day), passed through the Strait of Hormuz during 1–28 September, compared with 83 percent before the war. The remaining 40 percent bypassed the strait: 23 percent was loaded on the Gulf of Oman coast, principally at Fujairah, and 17 percent departed through the Red Sea. The arrangements required to sustain these exports further reveal the extent of the continuing disruption.

Kpler describes shuttle tankers crossing with their tracking systems switched off and transferring cargoes offshore: in August, more than 70 percent of the crude crossing Hormuz changed tankers in the Gulf of Oman, at substantial added cost, which helps explain why recovering export volumes has not translated into cheaper delivered oil.

Continuing attacks also undermine claims of uncontested American control. By 31 October, more than 30 attacks on commercial vessels had been reported during the month in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations figures. The strait remains contested, and shipping remains vulnerable.

Trump’s Legacy at Stake

The push toward renewed war also reflects Trump’s character and concern for his legacy. He has long sought a nuclear agreement surpassing Obama’s July 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Withdrawing from it in May 2018, he denounced it as “the worst deal ever negotiated” and promised a better agreement preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Yet his administration’s preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran drew intense criticism from Republican foreign policy hawks, who argued that its concessions secured fewer safeguards than the 2015 deal, complicating negotiations toward a final settlement.

He has long sought to rank among history’s great presidents, and on 22 September declared he had “no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day,” identifying Iran as the foremost example and adding: “Many presidents and many others just wanted to ignore it.” To this end, he announced his backing for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the elections, declaring: “We have to finish the job that we started!”

The war’s devastating consequences have become defining features of Trump’s legacy. In President Obama’s words, it “gave Iran a veto power over the strait of Hormuz.” Rising energy prices led Trump to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports, a move Zelensky condemned as “not fair and not honest”; Trump called for his replacement the next day. Domestically, a late-September–early-October Pew survey found that only 34% of Americans supported the decision to attack Iran, while 65% disapproved of Trump’s handling of the conflict. His overall approval fell to 31% in a 19 October Reuters/Ipsos poll, below Biden’s lowest rating of 35% in that series. The 3 November midterms became, in part, a verdict on his policies.

Trump urged Republican supporters to vote as though his own name were on the ballot. However, the Democrats won a landslide, with 54 Senate seats and 228 House seats, while two Senate races and 68 House races remained uncalled, at the time. In an election-night interview with Martha MacCallum, Trump reportedly acknowledged that the war with Iran had played a role in the result, according to Fox News. He nevertheless defended his actions, saying he believed their historical significance would outweigh the night’s defeat. The setback could sharpen his determination to seek a military victory that might salvage his legacy. The incoming Democratic Congress could block new funding for the war and press for a vote on authorising any renewed offensive.

Adding to Trump’s humiliation, the war he expected to last four to six weeks has dragged on for eight months. Key European allies resisted joining the offensive, while Israel’s role in drawing Washington into war attracted criticism even among his supporters. According to a U.S. Central Command estimate provided to Congress, the war had cost $47.1 billion by 16 October, excluding damage to American bases. Iranian attacks damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures at facilities hosting U.S. forces across the Gulf, Iraq and Jordan. The Pentagon is consequently considering reducing its Gulf presence, potentially shifting forces toward Jordan and Israel, a retreat that would undermine Trump’s promise of decisive victory.

For Trump, the prospect of such a catastrophic legacy makes renewed war a means of escaping personal humiliation by securing a decisive victory that could erase his failures, a temptation reinforced by the freedom he feels in the remaining two years of his term, with no further presidential election to contest. While Trump keeps the military option open, Gulf governments exposed to Iranian retaliation have intensified efforts to avert another round of fighting.

Diplomacy on the Brink of Renewed War

Qatar and Pakistan have led the mediation, supported by regional diplomatic contacts involving Saudi Arabia and Oman. Against this backdrop, in late September, Iran proposed a seven-day plan requiring Washington to end hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon; lift its naval blockade; ease restrictions on Iranian oil exports; release frozen Iranian assets; and recognise the shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz agreed upon by Iran and Oman. In return, Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day, with negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement resuming on the seventh. Trump rejected Tehran’s seven-day proposal, having already dismissed a return to the June memorandum on 22 September, declaring that an agreement with Iran “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.” His administration insisted that sanctions relief depend on concrete progress on Iran’s nuclear programme, while Tehran demanded that Washington first lift its blockade and restrictions on Iranian oil exports.

Vice President JD Vance tried another opening, sending a letter through Qatari mediators on 25 October that reports indicate proposed direct talks with Iran’s nuclear programme on the agenda from the outset; Tehran maintained that Washington must accept its conditions first. The next day, representatives of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met Iran’s president and Rezaei in Tehran to support mediation, without an announced breakthrough.

By 31 October, mediation had produced a revised timetable. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Qatari-mediated talks had shortened implementation of Iran’s seven-day proposal to two days: Washington would act on the first, and Tehran would reopen Hormuz on the second. Iran’s conditions remained unchanged. Araghchi insisted that reopening the strait and negotiating other issues, including the nuclear programme, were separate: Washington must first accept Tehran’s conditions before broader talks could begin.

The revised timetable left the central dispute over sequencing unresolved: Washington sought nuclear progress before granting relief, while Tehran demanded prior implementation of its conditions. If these efforts fail, the central question remains whether renewed bombing could achieve what previous campaigns have not.

The Limits of Another Air Campaign

Military history offers little basis for assuming air power alone forces capitulation: NATO’s 78-day campaign won a troop withdrawal from Kosovo but left Milosevic in power, and Iran, at some 16 times Yugoslavia’s territory, is a far larger target. Iran’s recent experience reinforces the point: it survived the 12-day war of June 2025 and the 39-day air campaign that began in February 2026. Despite the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior political and military figures, the regime survived and retained the capacity to strike U.S. military facilities, Israel, Jordan, neighbouring Gulf states, and American warships. The large crowds attending Khamenei’s funeral also demonstrated its continuing ability to mobilise substantial numbers of supporters. In September 2026, its ballistic-missile attacks included an aircraft carrier among their targets. Taken together, these developments suggest that another air campaign could inflict further destruction without securing the regime’s surrender.

The Unintended Consequences of Renewed War

Given these facts, a renewed war on Iran could have three unintended consequences: accelerate Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons; devastate the Gulf states’ oil and other infrastructure, triggering a global energy crisis and potentially a recession; and bring about a new regional security order over which the United States has only limited influence.

For years, Iran maintained that its nuclear programme served exclusively peaceful purposes, citing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s religious edict prohibiting nuclear weapons and offering assurances about its programme without relinquishing its claimed right to enrich uranium. However, the IAEA’s knowledge of Iran’s nuclear activities has been increasingly incomplete since February 2021. Before the June 2025 attacks, Iran possessed more than 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent, which could be further enriched to weapons-grade levels, but the stockpile’s fate after the bombing remains unverified. The full extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear programme and its remaining capabilities also remains uncertain. Given these uncertainties and the existential threat perceived by Iranian leaders, they could conclude that acquiring nuclear weapons offers the most credible deterrent against further U.S. and Israeli attacks. Their statements lend weight to this possibility: on 31 October 2026, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei acknowledged an internal debate over whether Iran should change its nuclear doctrine if another war erupted, while emphasising that no new decision had been made. Renewed war could therefore encourage Iran to acquire the very weapons it is intended to prevent.

Iran has warned that renewed attacks on its infrastructure would trigger extensive retaliation against oil, electricity, water, transport, and other strategic infrastructure belonging to U.S. allies in the region. Trump has repeatedly threatened Iranian infrastructure, including oil facilities, bridges, and power plants. Reports also indicate that U.S. and Israeli preparations for renewed strikes include energy and nuclear targets. Against this backdrop, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructed senior military commanders, in a statement made public on 31 October 2026, to respond immediately and effectively to renewed threats without geographical restrictions. He also emphasised the “unity of arenas,” signalling the importance of cooperation among Iran and its regional allies. The potential economic consequences extend far beyond the region: Before the conflict, oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz represented approximately 20 percent of global petroleum consumption, while LNG shipments through it accounted for around 20 percent of global LNG trade. Widespread destruction of Gulf oil and gas infrastructure could therefore deepen the global energy crisis and increase the risk of recession.

A third unintended consequence could be a regional security order less subject to Washington’s influence. Its foundations are already taking shape: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August 2026, while Qatar joined Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia in a defence-industry cooperation agreement in October. These initiatives reflect a growing incentive to diversify security partnerships as the war exposes the vulnerability of Gulf infrastructure and raises doubts about the protection afforded by dependence on Washington. If another U.S.-Israeli campaign leaves Iran’s regime intact while exposing the Gulf states to further retaliation, it would reinforce a consequential lesson: American military power can inflict immense destruction without delivering lasting regional security. Gulf governments would then have stronger reasons to combine alternative defence partnerships with negotiated arrangements involving Iran. Washington could consequently emerge from another war with diminished influence over the security order that follows.

Therefore, in seeking a victory to rescue his legacy, Trump could instead deepen the failures that define it.