The White House Turns on Ukraine

For nearly five years, Ukraine has defied expectations, resisting a much larger military with Western support and remarkable resilience. But is one of its most important allies in the process of changing sides?

Peter Donolo, Jeremy Kinsman and Louise Blais examine Trump’s apparent shift away from Kyiv, and what it could mean for Ukraine’s survival, as well as NATO’s integrity and a Europe increasingly on high alert.

They also consider whether political change in the United States could alter the trajectory again, how Ukraine can preserve democracy during a prolonged war and what this new geopolitical divide means for the international order.