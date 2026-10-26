The Human Dimension of Canada’s AI Strategy

In June 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced AI for All, Canada’s national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. It targets an additional $200 billion in economic growth and 250,000 new AI-related jobs over five years, alongside an increase in business adoption of AI from just over 12 percent to 60 percent by 2034.

Harder to measure is what this shift might cost in human autonomy: the capacity to reason through a choice and arrive at a conclusion that is one’s own, rather than one supplied by a system whose workings remain opaque.

Public anxiety about artificial intelligence is not only that machines will acquire capacities that exceed our own. It is that institutions, occupations, and intellectual practices that help us recognise ourselves as autonomous human beings will be reorganised around systems we can neither fully understand nor challenge independently.

Canada’s strategy treats adopting new technology as an economic necessity. That framing fits into a broader global race to diversify supply chains and secure strategic technologies, in which control over AI infrastructure, computing power, and data is becoming a source of geopolitical power. Yet a government can make services more efficient while limiting how much people can decide for themselves.

The contradiction is political. Canada is using technological advancement to bolster national sovereignty while risking deeper dependence on the very systems meant to protect it.

The Industrial Precedent

The Industrial Revolution offers a historical precedent for this contradiction and the public concern it provokes. Artificial intelligence introduces a comparable reorganisation of labour, but the capacities undergoing mechanisation are increasingly intellectual. Humanistic approaches to AI place the “human” above the “non-human,” treating technology as a means to human ends. Political scientist Virginia Eubanks describes this as a “digital poorhouse” where AI produces opaque decisions about people’s lives with little opportunity for them to understand or contest the outcome. Canadian governments face similar risks when deploying such systems.

Where industrial machinery displaced physical exertion, generative AI can replace activities involving interpretation, composition, classification, and judgment. These activities also sustain intellectual independence. Canada’s national AI strategy calls for making trusted AI agents available to postsecondary students and for AI literacy training for 1 million students and more than 3,000 educators. These initiatives increase access to useful technologies but also raise a question that technological literacy alone cannot answer: when does assistance become substitution?

A student who uses AI to probe an argument might gain a better understanding, but one who delegates its formulation may produce satisfactory work without having reasoned through it. Students’ capacity to question, evaluate and contextualise information therefore matters as much as their ability to use new tools competently.

The distinction is between acquiring knowledge and acquiring an answer. Industrialisation compelled workers to adapt to the rhythms of machinery. Canada’s proposed educational transformation suggests that intellectual development may increasingly adapt to the capacities and expectations of computational systems.

The Relationship Between Convenience and Autonomy

Part of what makes artificial intelligence politically important is how easily people can become dependent on it.

An algorithm that summarises a government document reduces the time required to read it. A system that recommends an administrative decision reduces the effort required to assess competing considerations. Each intervention seems reasonable when judged by efficiency alone. Time saved, however, tells us little about whether someone can explain and defend the reasoning behind a choice.

Yet judgment is not simply the production of a decision. It is the capacity to examine the reasoning that justifies that decision.

In her article Humans “in the Loop”?: Human-Centrism, Posthumanism, and AI, Canadian political theorist Nandita Biswas Mellamphy examines how conventional approaches to technological ethics privilege human capacities including “reason, autonomy, impartiality, and universality.” These capacities are the philosophical basis for human authority over technology. What happens when people increasingly delegate them to the systems they supposedly govern? The issue is not the loss of Canadians’ legal freedom to make decisions, but the routine replacement of autonomous thought with automated recommendations, which can weaken the ability to exercise that right. Dependence can develop through convenience rather than coercion. The individual remains formally autonomous while becoming progressively less accustomed to the intellectual labour that autonomy requires.

The government has recognised one form of this dependence in Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, introduced in June 2026. Its proposed Digital Safety Act would address harmful chatbot behaviour, including designs that encourage emotional dependency. Much of the detail would be set through regulations, making their scope and enforcement central to whether these protections work.

Automated Decision-Making in Public Institutions

This tension is already visible in Canadian public administration.

The federal Directive on Automated Decision-Making establishes accountability requirements for qualifying automated systems used in administrative decisions. Its safeguards include transparency measures, impact assessments, and opportunities for recourse. The difficulty of obtaining redress extends beyond government. A 2026 federal consultation paper on AI transparency describes a Toronto car dealership that initially refused to honour a purchase offer made by its chatbot. The dealership honoured the offer after the customer went to the media. The case illustrates why people need a practical means of challenging AI-generated outcomes.

The accompanying Algorithmic Impact Assessment defines four levels of impact, with stronger safeguards as the assessed impact rises. Requirements for peer review and human involvement become more demanding for higher-impact systems. That structure is sound in principle, but it still leaves a question procedural regulation cannot answer on its own. How independent can human judgment remain when a machine has already organised the information informing a decision and helped shape its reasoning? Canada’s regulatory framework establishes conditions for oversight, but the distinction between supervising a decision and exercising meaningful authority over it remains unsettled.

A public servant may formally retain control over an administrative decision while depending on a system whose underlying logic is difficult to assess independently. A citizen may be able to contest a decision without understanding every technical detail, provided its reasoning can be explained.

Governance frameworks organised around “control and containment” have limitations. A human decision-maker’s presence alone does not establish that independent judgment has occurred. Canada’s 2025–2027 AI Strategy for the Federal Public Service recognises the need to coordinate AI adoption across departments and strengthen governance.

Meanwhile, Ottawa continues to expand adoption. In September 2026, the government announced Digital Transformation Canada, an organisation to speed and improve the reliability of federal services. Shared Services Canada’s CANChat, a generative AI chatbot built and operated in Canada, is intended to help public servants with drafting and routine administrative work. It can still produce plausible-sounding errors, so its usefulness depends on public servants being able to catch them.

The challenge is therefore immediate: how can the government ensure that the expansion of automated decision-making does not outpace the institutional capacity to scrutinise it?

Technological Sovereignty and Public Accountability

Canada’s AI strategy places particular emphasis on technological sovereignty. Domestic infrastructure, Canadian innovation, and reduced dependence on foreign technology providers are presented as instruments of national independence. These objectives address genuine economic and geopolitical concerns. Yet national sovereignty and individual autonomy are not interchangeable.

A Canadian-controlled AI system may reduce dependence on foreign infrastructure without necessarily increasing the ability of Canadian citizens to understand or contest its decisions. Control over the chips, cloud infrastructure, models, and data that make a system run does not by itself explain or justify the decisions it produces.

In October 2026, the federal government set up a National Council on Artificial Intelligence to advise on adoption, infrastructure, safety, and democratic protection. Its membership includes expertise from research, business, and government. The council’s work raises a question of representation: how will those affected by automated decisions exercise influence over the standards governing them? Collaboration among governments, industry, researchers and civil society is essential. Governments cannot govern AI effectively without engaging those who develop the systems.

But technical expertise cannot substitute for public accountability.

For Canada, responsible governance should therefore require more than consultation and risk classification. Citizens must have accessible explanations of consequential automated decisions, effective avenues of appeal, and the ability to obtain substantive human reconsideration. Public institutions must preserve the capacity to reason independently of the systems they employ.

A Recognisably Human Future

Mellamphy’s discussion of posthumanism confronts the possibility that technological development may eventually produce conditions beyond existing human categories of understanding. Drawing on philosopher David Roden, she considers a future in which established human values may no longer provide an adequate framework for interpreting technological change. Canada does not need to confront such a speculative future to recognise the political problem already before it.

Its government has established measurable targets for adoption, productivity, and economic growth. Preserving independent judgment is considerably harder to quantify. What governments choose to measure helps determine what institutions are encouraged to produce. Increases in productive capacity do not automatically translate into greater control for those performing the work. Artificial intelligence raises the same question within the sphere of cognition.

Canada’s challenge is not to prevent technological change. It is to ensure that technological development does not make human deliberation an increasingly dispensable feature of public life. The relevant measure of progress cannot be how many decisions a system makes faster. It must also include whether affected people retain the knowledge, authority, and practical capacity to question those decisions.

A recognisably human future depends on preserving the conditions under which human judgment remains necessary, independent, and consequential.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our student delegate coverage of the Canadian International Council’s 2026 Couchiching Conference, reflecting on the second panel, “Technology, Security and the New Balance of Power.”