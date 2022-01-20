Become a Supporter

The Battle to Save Democracy, Podcasted.

Cohosts Ben Rowswell and Jeremy Kinsman interview thought leaders with insight into how Canada can renew the global democracy agenda.

By: /
19 January, 2022
Activist Speaks at a Farmer’s Revolt in Punjab, December 2021 (Getty Images)

Before you click away, we’d like to ask you for a favour … 

Journalism in Canada has suffered a devastating decline over the last two decades. Dozens of newspapers and outlets have shuttered. Remaining newsrooms are smaller. Nowhere is this erosion more acute than in the coverage of foreign policy and international news. It’s expensive, and Canadians, oceans away from most international upheavals, pay the outside world comparatively little attention.

At Open Canada, we believe this must change. If anything, the pandemic has taught us we can’t afford to ignore the changing world. What’s more, we believe, most Canadians don’t want to. Many of us, after all, come from somewhere else and have connections that reach around the world.

Our mission is to build a conversation that involves everyone — not just politicians, academics and policy makers. We need your help to do so. Your support helps us find stories and pay writers to tell them. It helps us grow that conversation. It helps us encourage more Canadians to play an active role in shaping our country’s place in the world.

Become a Supporter

Related Articles

I fled Zimbabwe for a new life in Canada. Why does everyone here think I’m from the Caribbean?

I fled Zimbabwe for a new life in Canada. Why does everyone here think I’m from the Caribbean?

By:
Book Excerpt: China Unbound

Book Excerpt: China Unbound

By:
Send Omar al-Bashir to The Hague

Send Omar al-Bashir to The Hague

By:
Passing the torch

Passing the torch

By:
Book Review: The Bridge in the Parks

Book Review: The Bridge in the Parks

By:
Empty words

Empty words

By: