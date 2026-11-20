As Canada moves urgently to diversify its trade, investment and other commercial partnerships, Taiwan is one of the most promising but overlooked opportunities for a significant win-win economic relationship. Moreover, Taiwan and Canada have a common interest in middle-power state alignment among high-performance democracies. Both of us already share in the benefits of democracy, such as a vibrant civil society, gender equality and unshakable support for the rule of law.

How to Build on a Useful Base

Currently, Taiwan is Canada’s 13th largest two-way merchandise trading partner, but there is significant joint economic opportunity waiting to be unlocked. To attain this potential will require both political commitment and private sector execution.

Consider that Taiwan is America’s 7th largest trading partner. Another metric: 22 states in America have their own trade offices in Taiwan, and governors from these states routinely travel to Taiwan to foster economic and cultural ties.

By contrast, no Ontario premier has ever visited Taiwan. Moreover, while BC and Alberta each have a trade representative in Taiwan, Ontario does not. Ontario, the province which accounts for about 40% of Canada’s economy, needs to get its feet on the ground in Taipei. This office should focus on deal making rather than protocol support.

We Can Do Much More to Help Feed Taiwan’s People and Industry

Canada already sells agri-food and mineral products to Taiwan, but we could do a lot more in both of these categories. As relates to agri-food, Taiwan is a high-income society of 23 million sophisticated consumers. In 2025, Taiwan’s food imports increased 5.7% (by USD $0.6 Billion). We already export a modest amount of agri-food products to Taiwan, but need to do much more. In 2025, the leading exporters to Taiwan in this category of trade were: the U.S (24% market share of imports, worth USD $4.47 billion), followed by China (8% – USD $1.53B); Japan (6% – USD $1.1 B); New Zealand (6% – USD $1.1 B); and Brazil (5% – USD $870 Million). Canada’s total agri-food exports to Taiwan in 2025 were USD $ 60 Million, although we did lead all importers of pork, with a 33% market share of all importers.

It’s a similar story for key minerals exports to Taiwan. Taiwan’s high-tech economy requires significant quantities of liquified natural gas for energy purposes, as well as rare earths and more traditional minerals such as nickel. Generally we rank quite low on Taiwan’s sources for these products and commodities, with the exception of electrolytic nickel, where we have had some success over the years, though lately we have been losing market share to Finland.

What this experience shows is that Canadian suppliers of commodities and agri-food products need to improve their performance in the Taiwan market, to become stronger, more effective and sustained suppliers to this island nation of 23 million people. Taiwan has a roaring tech economy, led by the semiconductor chip sector. It experienced a GDP growth rate of 8.6% in 2025, and the International Monetary Fund projects its GDP growth in 2027 to hit 10.7%. As a result, Taiwan needs large amounts of imported minerals and agri-food products. Canadian suppliers, including many more in Ontario, can do a much better job of fulfilling Taiwan’s needs in these important sectors. We need long term strategic deals between engaged companies in Canada and Taiwan to cement major, sustained supply arrangements for these and related products.

Moving Up the Technological Food Chain with Taiwanese Partners

Beyond our traditional role as the provider of raw materials and agrifood to Taiwan, the biggest potential for the Canada-Taiwan partnership of the future is in the realm of innovative two-way investment in the next generation of technology projects. There is some solid precedent for this already.

In Ontario, for example, recent Taiwanese investments in manufacturing (Minth Group’s $ 300 Million capital cost for its new facility in Windsor, and Bora Pharmaceuticals’ investment in pharmaceutical production in Mississauga), bode well. Going the other way, Canada’s Northland Power has built, and is now operating, Taiwan’s most consequential – and one of Asia’s largest – off shore wind farms about 60 kilometres off the west coast of Taiwan’s Changhua County, a much needed boost to Taiwan’s energy needs which are large and growing because semiconductor chip fabrication (in which Taiwan leads the world) consumes huge volumes of power.

With some additional risk taking, a number of ambitious deals can be executed between leading companies in Canada and Taiwan. Here’s an illustrative list: Taiwan becoming an Asian regional hub for Cohere, Canada’s world-class artificial intelligence large language model, particularly in the financial services sector and other regulated industries such as healthcare. Similarly, Canada’s Verafin (the world leader in software to combat online financial fraud) could do the same with a Taiwanese partner. A third Canadian tech expert and civil society entity to clone this model could be Toronto’s Citizen Lab – yet another global tier-1 player in its space extending its reach into Asia through a partnership built in Taiwan.

Partnering with Taiwanese Companies on Some World-Class Projects

Coming the other way, the Taiwanese-Canada economic partnership should undertake two ambitious projects. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation), the world’s leading chip manufacturer, should build a campus in Canada for the production of chips. Canada has abundant space, power, water and most importantly, appropriate human talent, to allow TSMC to undertake such a project, as well as free trade agreements with dozens of European and Asian countries to ensure effective export of chips surplus to Canada’s needs.

As well, Canada is completing the approval process for a massive site for nuclear waste storage very deep underground in Northwest Ontario to store spent fuel rods from nuclear power operators in Canada. This facility can be replicated for nuclear power producers in Taiwan, Japan and other Asian nations, in what would be a roughly $26 billion project over the facility’s 175-year life cycle. This will require changes in international nuclear waste management agreements. Securing this work will also position Canadian suppliers of nuclear power expertise to bid effectively on other nuclear power projects in Asia.

In an age of turbulent global geo-economics, Canada and Taiwan – with their shared economic systems and common international interests – can create an enduring economic and people-to-people partnership that must complete the most ambitious projects. It’s Canada’s time; let’s go out and make our future, in this case jointly with Taiwan.