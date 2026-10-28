Principled Pragmatism in Canadian Foreign Policy

For much of the postwar period, Canada built its foreign policy on the assumption that its closest ally would remain a dependable one. That assumption is now in question. As Kyle Matthews, executive director of the Montreal Institute for Global Security, observed during New Coalitions for a New World, the opening panel of the Canadian International Council’s (CIC) Couchiching conference, Canada’s foreign policy is shifting from its traditional values-based diplomacy towards a more interest-driven model.

In an age of political uncertainty and democratic backsliding, Canada must diversify its international partnerships while preserving its ability to defend democratic institutions and resist external pressure.

Canadian foreign policy must therefore move beyond the false choice between values and interests. As traditional partners become increasingly transactional and unpredictable, Canada needs room to cooperate without abandoning its principles. At Davos in January 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney made the case for middle powers to act together: “if you are not at the table, you are on the menu.”

Strategic competition between the United States and China has already been spilling over far beyond their borders. Their April 2025 tariff spiral showed how quickly smaller trading nations can be caught in disputes they cannot control. This rivalry is a fracture at the heart of the current world order. Canada cannot dictate its terms, but it can build partnerships to navigate it while protecting both its strategic interests and democratic values.

Democratic Partnerships Under Pressure

The Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute’s 2026 Democracy Report highlights global trends of autocratization and democratic backsliding. Autocratization is a decline in democratic institutions and practices, often through gradual erosion rather than an abrupt coup. It is visible both in Washington and among Canada’s European partners.

V-Dem’s 2026 report documents a substantial decline in American liberal democracy in 2025, describing it as “the most dramatic decline in American history.” Canada remains geographically, economically and militarily interconnected with Washington, a partner that has become increasingly unpredictable and at times openly hostile.

In its 2026 report, Freedom House scored the United States at 81 out of 100, down from 84 the previous year. The European Union (EU) averaged 90 out of 100, reflecting stronger protections for political rights and civil liberties overall.

Canada ranks among the highest in the world on Freedom House’s scale, with a score of 97 out of 100. That standing gives Ottawa a basis for building trust with partners, provided its foreign policy reflects the democratic commitments it promotes.

V-Dem traces the current global wave of autocratization back at least 25 years, with an acceleration over the past decade. For Canada, the lesson is clear: no democratic record is a permanent guarantee, at home or abroad.

Europe illustrates the risk. Despite the EU’s high average Freedom House score, V-Dem identifies autocratization in seven of its member states, as well as in the United Kingdom. Diversification towards Europe remains valuable. It should nevertheless be pursued with the same attention to democratic change that Canada now brings to its relationship with Washington.

Canada must cooperate where necessary, disagree where appropriate and avoid becoming dependent on any single partner. The 2025–26 tariff war exposed the risks of relying so heavily on Washington. As Carney said at Davos, the world is experiencing “a rupture, not a transition.”

As Bob Rae put it at Couchiching, “there is a world out there that is waiting to see more from Canada.” Canada’s place in the world must extend beyond its relationship with the US. At the September 2026 Canada Investment Summit, Carney pointed to the country’s energy and critical minerals, educated workforce and international trade relationships. Canada has also been selected to host the future headquarters of the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, a multilateral institution intended to finance defence and security projects among participating countries.

Putting Canada’s Strengths to Work

Greater independence should guide how Canada uses its strengths internationally. Matthews argued that the new order should rest on preserving national sovereignty, pursuing economic interests and maintaining military strength. A country can look after its own interests while investing in the partnerships it wants to deepen.

Canada’s geographical and economic proximity to the United States makes disengagement neither realistic nor desirable, but it should not mean sacrificing strategic autonomy. In 2025, the US received about 91 per cent of Canada’s hydrocarbon exports, while Canada supplied roughly 63 per cent of US crude oil imports. Expanding infrastructure and access to alternative export markets could reduce Canada’s dependence on American buyers while strengthening its bargaining position.

The European Commission’s September proposal for Canada to become the EU’s first “associate member” offers another opening, although its terms remain undefined. It could deepen cooperation in defence and the Arctic. In the Indo-Pacific, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the trade agreement with Indonesia offer further opportunities to diversify.

The aim should be to make cooperation with Washington less vulnerable to coercion. Canada needs reliable alternatives when trade or security arrangements are disrupted.

Sovereignty Starts at Home

Canada’s ambition as a middle power also depends on its ability to address divisions at home. The campaign surrounding Alberta’s October 19 referendum exposed strains in national unity. Voters chose to remain in Canada, but the divisions that shaped the debate still need attention.

At Couchiching, Bob Rae underlined that “we are sovereign if we are free from coercion.”

Outside actors can exploit those divisions. Reports of meetings between Alberta separatists and US State Department officials, alongside researchers’ findings of Russian- and US-linked online influence campaigns targeting the vote, raise concerns about Canada’s vulnerability to external pressure. They also strengthen the case for security and intelligence capacity to identify and respond to foreign interference.

The Alberta debate shows why domestic democratic resilience matters to Canada’s ability to act independently abroad. Protecting sovereignty requires public confidence in institutions as well as the capacity to resist foreign interference. External autonomy is not only a matter of national interest, but of foundational democratic resilience.

Canada’s domestic challenges extend beyond national security. As Ottawa pursues closer economic and political ties with the EU, it must also address the interprovincial trade barriers that limit commerce at home and are at odds with the philosophy of the European Single Market. Canada’s pursuit of deeper integration abroad highlights the need to address the institutional divisions that persist at home.

A stronger EU–Canada partnership could become a credible counterweight to pressure from Washington. In Rae’s words, it can help “the hemisphere survive the most powerful administration in the world becoming so predatory.”

Sabine Sparwasser, former German ambassador to Canada, described Canada’s diplomatic leadership as “brave”, willing to challenge powerful partners. Yet amid democratic backsliding and external pressure, courageous diplomacy alone is insufficient.

Principled pragmatism should give Canada greater freedom to defend its democratic commitments. That means expanding trade and security partnerships, reducing dependence on any single market and strengthening democratic institutions at home. Diversification cannot eliminate difficult choices between values and interests, but it can reduce the pressure to sacrifice one for the other. Canada’s success should be measured by whether these partnerships increase its ability to withstand coercion and act on its principles.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our student delegate coverage of the Canadian International Council’s 2026 Couchiching Conference, reflecting on the opening panel, “New Coalitions for a New World.”