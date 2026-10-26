Online Harms Should Not Be Reframed as User Choices

The Big Tobacco Playbook

Big Tobacco spent decades funding research to muddy the cancer link, marketing “low-tar” brands as safer, and insisting that smoking was a matter of personal choice, until lawsuits and internal documents showed the industry had known about the harm all along. As CIGI’s Aaron Shull has argued, this year’s verdicts against Meta and YouTube over addictive platform design mark Silicon Valley’s own “Big Tobacco moment”: the end of plausible deniability about designed harm.

In August 2026, the California federal trial against Meta culminated into a settlement, with Meta agreeing to pay up to $18 billion and enact changes to Instagram and Facebook. However, a close examination of the proposed platform changes reveals that Meta’s solution to online harms is to shift platform responsibilities onto users.

That shift matters well beyond California. Canada is drafting its own answer in Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, and the gap between what Meta’s settlement promises and what it delivers should inform it.

The lawsuit alleged that Meta had designed addictive platforms that they knew were harmful to teenagers. In the settlement, Meta does not admit any liability or wrongdoing. Instead, the proposed platform changes are described by Meta as “building on our longstanding efforts to empower parents and support teens.” Applicable to people under the age of eighteen in participating US states and territories, Meta plans to make changes that influence how long teenagers spend on the platform, when they can access it, and what the platform looks like.

For instance, Meta will set a two-hour daily time limit that applies cumulatively across Facebook and Instagram. Both the apps will be blocked between midnight and 6 am, and notifications will be muted during school hours. Each of these limits will be set by default, but it is possible to turn them off with parental permission. Additionally, they will not be able to see the number of likes and reactions on posts.

Two changes will not be applied by default. First, teenagers can choose whether their feed is determined by Meta’s algorithm and will be regularly reminded that they can choose a non-algorithmic feed. Second, they can turn off autoplay, in which case they would have to take an intentional action, like a swipe or a tap, to see more content. Here, too, parents can decide the settings for their children. There is one change, though, that parents cannot disable: Meta will be blocking teenagers from using extreme makeup filters.

Most of these changes will remain in place for the coming ten years, except for the daily time limit and night mode, which will apply for five years.

Addressing How, Not the Why

The changes Meta proposes correctly identify how teenagers are being harmed by social media platforms: excessive usage to the detriment of other activities, self-esteem problems, disturbance to studies and sleep, etc. However, Meta does not probe into why this is occurring.

Teenagers are not collectively doing anything else to this extent: not reading, listening to music, playing sports, etc. Gallup finds U.S. teens average 4.8 hours a day on social media alone, more than reading, studying, and sports combined. If it is only one activity that has such an impact on teenagers, it is not the teenagers that need fixing; it is the activity. However, most of the listed changes are intended to curb how teenagers interact with the platform, and not how the platform itself operates. This is hardly a mistake. For Meta to actually address why their platforms have such a deleterious impact on teenagers, it will be a whole lot costlier than $18 billion.

The settlement does not limit Meta from harvesting user data or directing targeted advertising to teenagers. The company also does not have to change how its algorithms work. By providing an option to opt-out of the algorithmic feeds, the underlying message is that if one wants algorithmically driven content, they must accept the harms that come with it. And if they suffer from its harms, this is a result of their choice rather than the platform design, because, after all, you can opt out now.

By reframing the harmful effects of Meta platforms as a choice rather than a problem that needs fixing, the settlement gives parents and teenagers the appearance of agency without any good options to exercise agency over.

The Illusion of Choice

Without changing the algorithms designed to keep people on social media, a two-hour limit or a night block does not empower teenagers to curtail their usage. It does, however, shift Meta’s business decisions from the conference room to the dining room. A parent who wants to enforce a two-hour limit is trying to help their kid be a well-rounded person and protect them from online harms. A kid who is trying to convince their parents about increasing their limit is doing exactly what the platforms are designed to make them do. So, on one hand, Meta enables teenagers to want to stay on the apps, and on the other, it encourages parents to impose restrictions, creating conditions for conflict between parents and children.

If Meta allows parents to disable autoplay because autoplay results in excessive scrolling, then why not disable autoplay entirely? If seeing the number of likes encourages social comparison, why is this feature still available? In every choice Meta offers, there is one option they present as being better for teenagers. But instead of disabling the worse option, they shift the responsibility for the harmful one onto parents.

A striking outlier is Meta’s decision to block teenagers from using extreme makeup filters. Unlike most other features, parents cannot allow their children to access this. Given that Meta is willing to make safety decisions in some cases, it is telling that they are unwilling to do so in most others. A settings toggle is not a legitimate solution, and we should not accept it as such.

Substituting Safety With Supervision

The changes also presume that if parents have more control over their children’s social media experiences, children will be protected. However, not all parents act in the best interests of their children. Children First Canada identifies online harms as the biggest threat to childhood in Canada, but child abuse is third on the list. According to a report by the Public Health Agency of Canada, nearly half of the surveyed youth between the ages of 15 and 17 reported being emotionally abused by parents or guardians. Among gender-diverse teenagers, this figure goes up to 83 percent. A majority of LGBTQ+ youth surveyed by the Trevor Project used online platforms to feel connected to others, because this was difficult to find in their daily lives. For teenagers who are at risk in their own homes, enabling abusive parents to control their online lives, by restricting when they go online or getting to know whom their children are messaging, only leaves the children more vulnerable to harm. Proposing parental supervision as the answer to online safety fails to take a holistic approach to teenagers’ circumstances, agency, and reasons for turning to social media, and restricts their options without providing safe alternatives.

Finally, so long as online harms are seen as a youth problem, social media companies can appear to address them by giving parents more access to their children’s accounts. Meta sees itself as setting an industry standard “to ensure teens use social media in a healthy and responsible way.” This language holds teenagers responsible for how social media platforms are designed to be used, treating the problem as a youth-specific issue. However, the addictive and polarizing algorithms powering social media platforms affect adults as well as children. So, we must not allow online harms to be framed as a user problem among youth rather than a platform problem for all.

Lessons for Canada

In June 2026, the federal government introduced Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act. According to this bill, social media services and AI chatbots will need to meet certain safety-by-design standards in order for children under the age of sixteen to access them. Knowing that Meta’s approach to safe design is deeply inadequate as a solution to online harms, we should make sure that our regulations do things differently.

First, regulations should target the core reasons that online platforms cause harm. The problem is not that teenagers are using platforms poorly or excessively, but that platforms are designed to be used in these ways. Regulation should target the root problem: online platforms are harmful when they are designed to maximize engagement, resulting in algorithms, design elements, and linguistic elements (in the case of AI chatbots) that create negative effects on users, particularly children.

Second, we should not allow platform responsibilities to be reframed as user choices. The responsibility of creating safe platforms lies with the providers of digital services, and not with their users. Therefore, social media and AI services should be designed to be safe, rather than designed to make users choose whether they want safety.

Third, parental supervision should not be the primary solution to child safety concerns. Children are not guaranteed protection in their homes, and increasing parental controls can put children in abusive environments at risk. Therefore, protecting children online should mean creating safe online spaces, rather than reducing their agency and privacy.

Finally, online harm should not be framed primarily as a youth problem. Children are a particularly vulnerable group; the protection of their rights should entail a specialized approach. This should be done alongside recognizing that online harms affect everyone, thereby enacting regulations that improve online safety for all.

Meta’s settlement illustrates the way in which Big Tech companies can appear to address online harms without actually doing so. Parents should not have to choose the seatbelts of the cars their kids travel in, and they should not have to choose the algorithms their teenagers use. So, let us make sure that digital service providers in Canada make the hard decisions, instead of asking others to do it for them.