Mongolia’s Mining Reforms Offer Canada a Test of Middle-Power Diplomacy

Canada has spent considerable time defining what it wants from the Indo-Pacific. The next challenge is demonstrating what it can accomplish there. Mongolia offers an opportunity to do precisely that, especially following its recent mining reforms.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has argued that middle powers must strengthen their networks, diversify economic relationships, and cooperate where their interests align. Mongolia understands this imperative. Landlocked between Russia and China, it has long pursued a “third neighbour” policy to widen its diplomatic and commercial options. Canada is one of those third neighbours.

The foundation already exists. Canada and Mongolia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2023, and Mongolia features in Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. The question is no longer simply why Mongolia matters to Canada. It is what the two countries should now accomplish together.

On 16 October 2026, Mongolia’s Parliament adopted amendments to its Minerals Law intended to stimulate exploration, establish a stronger basis for critical-minerals policy, encourage domestic processing, and improve mine rehabilitation and closure accountability. The changes also double the share of mineral royalties allocated to a local development fund and revise copper royalties. These are important legislative steps, although their economic impact will depend on implementation.

For Canada, the opportunity reaches beyond the purchase of raw materials. Critical minerals matter to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and defence supply chains. Canadian strengths in geoscience, exploration technology, financing, and environmental standards could support Mongolia’s ambition to capture more value from its resources while broadening its international partnerships.

A visit to Ulaanbaatar by Prime Minister Carney or a senior cabinet minister should therefore have four concrete objectives, with particular emphasis on the first two.

First, A Critical-Minerals Action Plan

Natural Resources Canada and Mongolia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources should establish a bilateral working group with a 12-month mandate. Its members should include geological agencies, industry, and relevant regulatory experts. The group would identify priority minerals and technical needs, clarify available geological information, and develop criteria for assessing potential projects against commercial, environmental, and community standards.

This would build on existing cooperation rather than invent a new relationship. Through the Geological Survey of Canada, Natural Resources Canada has already worked with Mongolia’s National Geological Survey on airborne geophysical surveying, training, and data-management capacity. That work offers a practical starting point for expanding shared geological information and improving the quality of investment decisions.

Within six months, the working group should select two or three prospective opportunities for preliminary technical and commercial assessment. These might involve exploration services, mineral-processing technology, or environmental rehabilitation. Selection would not constitute government endorsement or a promise of financing. It would give companies a credible, transparent shortlist from which feasibility studies and partnerships could develop.

Canada could also offer technical exchanges on mine closure, rehabilitation funding, and community engagement. These issues speak directly to Mongolia’s reforms and to the public confidence essential for responsible resource development. Success should be measured by completed assessments, shared datasets, trained specialists, and viable project proposals, not merely by a signed memorandum.

Second, A Business and Investment Mission

The Trade Commissioner Service, working with Natural Resources Canada and industry associations, should assemble a focused delegation of Canadian mining, engineering, clean-technology, and financial firms. Before the delegation arrives, officials should work with Mongolian counterparts to identify potential partners, permitting requirements, infrastructure constraints, and commercially realistic opportunities. Meetings should be organised around defined projects, not general expressions of goodwill.

Export Development Canada should outline which eligible transactions qualify for its financial products, subject to its independent commercial, environmental, and risk assessments. Canadian firms should also receive clear guidance on Mongolia’s legal framework, logistics, and routes to market. Mongolia’s geography and transport dependence cannot be wished away; they must be built into project economics from the outset.

Within 90 days of the mission, both governments should report which opportunities have progressed to feasibility work, commercial negotiations, or investment consideration. A public progress update would provide accountability without disclosing commercially sensitive information. This would be a useful measure of whether diplomacy is opening doors that businesses can realistically walk through.

Third, Beyond Mining

The Comprehensive Partnership also points to clean energy, climate-smart agriculture, green infrastructure, and education. Canadian colleges and universities could establish focused exchanges in geological science, mining engineering, environmental management, and technical training. These relationships would help Mongolia develop domestic expertise and create lasting institutional connections even where individual investments take time to mature.

Fourth, A Security Dialogue

Mongolia’s experience preserving diplomatic flexibility between two powerful neighbours offers a distinctive perspective on sovereignty and strategic choice. As Canada manages its own reliance on a dominant trading partner, Mongolia’s deliberate cultivation of alternative relationships is a practical reference point, not just a diplomatic curiosity. Canada’s circumstances differ, but both countries depend on diversified partnerships and effective international institutions. Regular consultations could address peacekeeping, regional security, supply-chain resilience, and the practical challenges facing middle powers.

A senior Canadian delegation should arrive with a draft working-group mandate, an initial project-screening process, a prepared business mission, and a timetable for educational and strategic consultations. These are achievable first steps, not guarantees of commercial success. They would also respect Mongolia’s priorities and its right to determine how its resources are developed.

The test is straightforward: what exists after the delegation leaves that did not exist before it arrived?

A mining dialogue matters if it produces useful information and projects. A trade mission matters if firms advance credible opportunities. Educational cooperation matters if institutions exchange people and expertise. Strategic consultations matter if they become sustained rather than ceremonial.

Canada and Mongolia have spent more than half a century building their relationship. Mongolia’s new mining reforms create a timely opening to move from shared ambitions to measurable action. That is how middle-power diplomacy should be judged: not by the visit itself, but by what the two countries accomplish after it ends.