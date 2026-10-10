Red Passport Podcast
Latin America Veers Right with Maxwell Cameron
A political shift is sweeping Latin America as voters turn to right-wing and populist leaders promising security, growth and stronger government. But is this an ideological realignment or another swing of the political pendulum?
UBC political scientist Maxwell Cameron joins Jeremy Kinsman, Peter Donolo and Louise Blais to examine what is driving the region’s rightward turn and how the Donroe Doctrine is reshaping Latin America. They also ask where these changes leave Canada as it tries to defend multilateralism and carve out a distinct role in the Western Hemisphere.