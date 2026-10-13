Gloria Steinem Didn’t Only Liberate Women

Imagine having to ask your partner (or parent’s) explicit permission before opening a bank account. Or to apply for a credit card. Or to get a loan. This was life, leastways in North America, for women before Gloria Steinem.

Steinem died on 2 September 2026, at her home in New York City, her life’s work of championing equal treatment for women and men unfinished, by her own assessment. Steinem dedicated herself to the work of liberating women economically, legally and culturally, aspiring towards a world in which women and men enjoyed equal rights. What’s not as well understood is that in the process, she also, however inadvertently, liberated men and boys from toxic definitions of what it means to be male.

Asked about her legacy in a 2022 interview with The New York Times, she said, “I feel proud, and I feel mad as hell. We are still dealing with the same issues.”

She’s right to be angry. Steinem died knowing women in states across America now have fewer rights than when she lived. From Idaho to Texas to Tennessee, nearly 63 million women live in states with abortion bans. That means a significantly higher risk of death from dangerous pregnancies and childbirth: pregnancies that state law forces them to carry. They continue to suffer a stubborn pay gap that keeps them on average, earning 81 cents to every dollar a man earns, regardless of sector (in Canada, the pay gap is 88 cents to the male dollar, according to Statistics Canada).

The Backlash She Lived to See

Most confounding of all is the cultural backlash. In the four decades since Steinem co-founded Ms. Magazine in 1972 with Letty Cottin Pogrebin, Pat Carbine and many others, the world has endured a roar of collective rage against the simple principle that second-wave feminism fought for: that men and women should enjoy equal rights.

That reaction is personified in the Anglo-American world by the Tate brothers; in the United States, by 77 million Americans electing a convicted rapist to the highest office in the land; and in Africa by the outsized popularity of influencers like Andrew Kibe.

This backlash isn’t just happening in North America. As a journalist and practitioner of media development across the world, I can say with great confidence that it is global. In Afghanistan, the most extreme expression of the backlash on women’s rights, women are not allowed to speak in public; girls are barred from school from grade 6 onwards. In Kenya, a 2025 study on femicide put the number of women killed that year, simply for their gender, at 220. That breaks down to a woman being killed roughly every day and a half. (The situation is not much better in Canada. The Canadian Women’s Foundation states a woman is killed every six days in this country, the overwhelming majority at the hands of someone they know.)

And then there’s labour force participation, which marched steadily up globally through the 1990s, only to plateau from 1994 onwards, and, in some countries, to stagnate or reverse. In Jordan, women get higher degrees at a level higher than men. But when it comes to participation in the formal, paid, labour force, women’s engagement is at around 14%, among the lowest globally according to the World Bank.

What Her Legacy Did for Men

What Steinem’s legacy means for women is well documented. Less intrinsically understood (but no less important) is the transformative, deeply positive impact of her work and legacy on the lives of men, boys, and communities worldwide. Including women’s perspectives and voices has improved family and community health, balanced out politics, and contributed to a more lasting and inclusive peace in countries from Liberia to South Sudan as they emerge from conflict. As Masai Ujiri once put it, adding women simply makes men better.

In Canada, it has created cultural space, and new workplace norms, for men to be present and engaged parents.

For Journalists for Human Rights’ executive director Bill Killorn, as for millions of others, the global gender revolution has meant the freedom to more fully invest both time and emotional energy in his kids, as a dad. In the post-Steinem world, it is simply more culturally acceptable and understood that parenting pressures fall on men just as much as on women, and that workplace- and parental leave laws can and should reflect and make space for that shift.

“Getting to spend time with my kids, volunteering with their hockey association, helping shape their lives – that is all so important to me,” Killorn says.

At the same time, he says, it’s also about choice: some of his male friends have chosen sectors that don’t allow as much time for parenting. “And that’s their choice,” he says. “The difference is that now we have the option.”

A Magazine in a School Library

I remember first hearing about Gloria Steinem’s work as a kid, growing up in Papua New Guinea. (My parents worked in education and health projects in international development. We were there in part because my father was researching the chemical composition of local, effective remedies for HIV-AIDS for possible new drugs to help relieve global suffering.) I found a copy of Ms. Magazine in the school library, slotted between ancient copies of National Geographic and Paris-Match.

Typical teen-magazine fare (Seventeen, Tiger-Beat) featured breathless articles (and even more aggressive ads) about the best kinds of waterproof mascara, or the latest boy bands. Ms. couldn’t have been more different.

By that point in my life I’d lived and gone to school across four different continents: Africa, Europe, North America and Oceania. The one constant, everywhere we lived, was the strange, inexplicable yet wholly disproportionate inequalities that came with the accident of gender. Gaps in access to education, employment, sports facilities, status, wealth and power.

I remember being annoyed by the little things. That the boys at my school in Lesotho took up every available foot of outdoor space, playing sprawling games of soccer, while the girls holed away in a small corner, skipping rope.

I recall one of my school friends, a kid of 8, telling me she spent an average of four hours a day fetching water for her family. I asked the boys if any of them did this; they just laughed. They went to the same school, did the same homework, took the same exams (which, British colonial-style, if they failed, meant that they repeated the grade). Yet the young girls were spending four hours a day getting water; the boys simply weren’t (older boys were expected to herd cattle, a job that did take time, but also bestowed status).

Worse was to come. I moved to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in April 1988. Within a month of arrival, I watched, in utter horror, the stark transformation of a girl about my age, after she was violently gang-raped by several men at the gate to her home compound. A lively, bubbly teenager, 13 years old, reduced by sexual violence to a ghost.

Reading Ms. Magazine helped put authoritative language and dimension, facts and figures to the unequal treatment I sensed all around me. There were articles on rape crisis centres and why they were needed; on how women could support each other and amplify each others’ achievements to get ahead at work, and on why and how shouldering the crushing second shift of unpaid care work at home held women and girls back when it came to opportunities at work.

But it wasn’t just the articles that caught my imagination. It was the publication itself.

I already knew then I wanted to be a journalist. What struck me about Ms. was the use of an entire magazine to platform women and girls and show what better could look like, regardless of gender.

Looking back, it’s possible to draw a straight line from those insights reading Ms. magazine in Port Moresby to the particularly efficient and game changing form of development assistance work I now get to practise, championing human rights and gender equality through media development with the Canadian media development organisation Journalists for Human Rights.

From a Magazine to a Mandate

Journalists for Human Rights is a leading global media development organisation based in Canada. In continuous operations since 2002, we work worldwide to strengthen human rights and gender equality through strengthening independent media.

When I first started with the organisation, in 2010, we didn’t have the same explicit focus on gender equality that we do now. That said, visiting programmes in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo, I noticed a few striking things.

In Liberia, when women were quoted by journalists we were working with, they tended to direct attention not so much to themselves, but rather to big, social issues that affected their families. Why, for example, the teachers and schools that their kids were attending were underfunded. Why the hospital in the rural county was still without a doctor.

Getting media attention on the issue was vital to getting a major governance problem solved, delivering improved outcomes for everyone affected.

In short: Sustained media attention on human rights issues critical to communities drove useful, game-changing, systemic results. And, interestingly, it tended to be women who raised the most urgent of the social issues that needed to be addressed.

In Liberia, an investigation into underfunded schools went national. Dogged reporting and leadership from local journalist Theophilus Sexton first put the story on the agenda; it was then picked up by Nathan Charles of the Liberian Broadcasting Corporation, who made it national. (All of this was supported by dedicated work from coordinators Yeama Thompson and Lamii Kpargoi and JHR trainers Bonnie Allen, Tamasin Ford, and Christopher Mason.)

The president at the time, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, investigated internally, then fired the education minister for corruption. This sent an important message about corruption, set a crucial precedent for better governance in the country, and delivered a game-changing result for the entire education sector. Funds started to flow, teachers got paid, and school outcomes improved.

The story about the doctor-less hospital also went national. In response, the health ministry sent that hospital a doctor. Kids had better access to education; rural people secured better access to health care.

All this was achieved, for pennies on the development dollar. The full amount that Journalists for Human Rights invested in Liberia at the time was CAD$1.5 million over five years, or $300,000 a year. Just that education series alone improved access to education for the school-age population of, at the time, approximately one million people. In the input/outcome language beloved of civil servants, that meant delivering better education outcomes across the country, from a cash input that amounted to approximately $30 per school-age child.

From Case Study to National Programme

These and other case studies informed the design of our first major multi-country programme, Canada World: Voice for Women and Girls.

Officials at Global Affairs Canada challenged us right from the start: how best to define, and hence reach and include, the “most marginalised?” The simple response, says Journalists for Human Rights’ director, international programmes and growth, and Syrian-Canadian human rights lawyer Zein Almograhby, was to prioritise women and girls. Why? Back to that one constant: that everywhere, worldwide, women and girls are marginalised, that systemically speaking, they have less access to wealth and power than men and boys. This truth cuts across culture, class and geography. Hence, logically, if you want to deliver the greatest good to the greatest number of “marginalised people,” you target support towards the 50% who are already marginalised: women and girls.

“In order to enjoy human rights you need good governance, in order to enjoy equal human rights for all, you need inclusive governance,” says Almograhby. “Without a healthy media environment, capable press and accessible information, none of [the] governance pillars can improve (in particular, public voice and accountability).” By prioritising including women, you include those who are the most marginalised, across sector, industry, class.

JHR and other media development organisations focus on gender inclusion not out of some malicious desire to marginalise men and boys, or over-zealous commitment to identity politics, nor slavish alignment to a feminist foreign policy.

We do it, because we know that including and platforming women brings half the population into the development process, while, as the case studies in Liberia showed, improving governance outcomes for everyone, again, for pennies on the development dollar.

Carrying the Torch

None of this would have happened without that core insight of Steinem’s: that women and men deserve to be treated equally.

As Winnie Syombua, Country Director at Journalists for Human Rights Kenya, put it, “Gloria Steinem showed the world that journalism is never neutral when it ignores half of humanity. Her passing reminds us that reporting with a gender lens isn’t just a style choice: it is a requirement for truth.”

By training journalists to report with gender sensitivity, Syombua argues, “we aren’t just teaching a skill; we are carrying forward Steinem’s torch to ensure women’s stories are told with dignity, accuracy, and equal weight.” She knew that the words we choose and the voices we centre shape our reality. “Her loss is a profound reminder of why gender-sensitive reporting matters,” Syombua said. “We honour her legacy by training the next generation of journalists to dismantle bias in the newsroom, ensuring that the media mirrors the true, complex landscape of the society it covers.”

American journalist and the executive director of New York-based media non-profit Women’s eNews, Lori Sokol was part of Steinem’s writing group. She is quick to underscore several truths of Steinem’s legacy. “Gloria never wanted to be seen as the leader of the movement,” she says. “It was Black women like Flo Kennedy who started it; Gloria wanted to make sure people knew about that.”

Sokol recalls how Steinem would host writing circles in her two storey apartment in New York City that were quite literally for everyone, from people she’d just met to wait staff to high profile New Yorkers. She was determined to ensure the movement remained genuinely inclusive and non-hierarchical. All were welcome: women, men, Black, White, poor. Far from being an attack on men, or family, says Sokol, Steinem’s feminism, at base, “was always about choice. Empowering women to have choice.” And through that choice, she also empowered men to live more diverse, holistic, emotionally present lives than the stereotypical economic provider / company man archetype.

Steinem liked to speak about how we all have a torch to light the way, and that we can use our torches to light those of others. “She died with her work unfinished,” Sokol says. “Now, it’s up to us.”