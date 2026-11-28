During the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi’s official visit to Canada in October 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Crown Prince issued a joint statement highlighting broad bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and economic affairs. Its closing section reaffirmed the importance of international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity but categorically called for an “end to the occupation of the three islands of the UAE, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.” Nor was the language new. Ottawa used the same wording in a joint statement issued during Carney’s visit to Abu Dhabi in November 2025.

What are these islands? Which country holds them? And do they belong to the UAE?

These seemingly straightforward questions involve a complicated history of imperial intervention, competing territorial claims, political agreements, and regional power struggles. Canada’s endorsement of the UAE’s position, particularly its unqualified use of the term “occupation,” raises important questions about the dispute’s historical and legal foundations.

Historical Roots of the Dispute

Abu Musa and the two Tunbs, Greater (Tonb-e Bozorg) and Lesser (Tonb-e Kuchak), lie in the eastern Persian Gulf, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Historically, since the centuries BCE, these islands were associated with Persian political authority and successive Persian empires. However, political authority in the region was not always uniform or uncontested. Local rulers, maritime powers, and successive empires exercised varying degrees of influence over its islands and coastal territories. Despite these changing political arrangements, Persian influence remained substantial until the arrival of European colonial powers.

In 1602, the Safavid Persian Empire expelled the Portuguese from Bahrain and other parts of the Persian Gulf, reinforcing its regional influence. The three islands subsequently remained within the orbit of Persian claims and authority, although the nature and continuity of administrative control varied over time.

British Imperialism and the Transformation of Persian Gulf Politics

The consolidation of British colonial power fundamentally transformed politics in the Persian Gulf. Through its East India Company and, subsequently, the Persian Gulf Residency established in the early nineteenth century, Britain sought to protect its most important colony, India, and prevent rival imperial powers from expanding their influence.

In 1820, Britain concluded a General Maritime Treaty with several Arab rulers. Subsequent agreements established the Trucial system, encompassing the sheikhdoms that eventually became the UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Umm Al-Quwain. Other sheikhdoms of Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain also came under varying forms of British protection and political influence.

The status of the three islands became increasingly complicated within this colonial framework. Iran maintained historical claims, while Britain, as the dominant imperial power along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, became directly involved in the competing claims. In 1903, British authorities prompted the ruler of Sharjah to raise his flag over Abu Musa and later transferred its administration to Sharjah in the late 1960s. The Tunb islands became associated with Ras Al-Khaimah.

The discovery and exploitation of oil transformed these coastal societies, which consisted of fishing and pearling communities, and increased the economic and strategic importance of the region.

British Withdrawal and the Creation of the UAE

Following the Second World War and Indian independence in 1947, Britain’s capacity to maintain its military presence in the Persian Gulf gradually weakened. In the late 1960s, Britain announced its withdrawal from east of Suez, including the Persian Gulf, and encouraged the Arab sheikhdoms to form a federation. Qatar and Bahrain chose independence, while six of the seven Trucial States established the UAE on 2 December 1971. Ras Al-Khaimah joined in February 1972.

Two days before the UAE’s establishment, on 30 November 1971, Iranian forces took control of the three islands. In the case of Abu Musa, Britain had mediated a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Sharjah. Under this arrangement, Iranian forces were permitted to establish a military presence, while Sharjah retained authority over its Arab population and received a share of the island’s oil revenues. The arrangement effectively divided administrative responsibilities without resolving the underlying question of sovereignty.

The two Tunbs, by contrast, came entirely under Iranian military control. Their takeover involved armed resistance and casualties, unlike the negotiated arrangement concerning Abu Musa. An American diplomatic communication to Henry Kissinger subsequently noted that “[t]he landing on the Tunbs was made with British acquiescence and was an implicit part of the Abu Musa settlement.”

The islands dispute was also connected to the question of Bahrain. With a predominantly Shia population, Bahrain had longstanding political, cultural, and religious ties with Iran, and in 1957 a bill to make it Iran’s 14th province had been introduced in the Iranian parliament.

Following Britain’s withdrawal announcement, Iran revived its historical claim to Bahrain. Iran and Britain, however, jointly requested a UN-backed process to ascertain the wishes of the Bahraini population. This was not a referendum, but a survey conducted by a UN representative, which demonstrated overwhelming support for independence rather than incorporation into Iran. The Shah subsequently relinquished Iran’s claim, and the rubber-stamped Iranian Parliament ratified the decision.

The broader political settlement of 1971 thus involved a series of interconnected arrangements: Bahrain moved toward independence, while Iran secured control over the three islands. The Shah, a key Western ally, had emerged as a central pillar of Western regional strategy following the 1953 CIA- and MI6-orchestrated coup that overthrew Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, who had nationalized Iran’s oil industry, and restored the Shah’s power. Under the Nixon Doctrine, Iran was expected to assume a major security role following Britain’s departure. Its military subsequently intervened in the Dhofar War in Oman, from 1972 to 1975, fighting the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Oman.

A September 1971 US Department of State communication reflected the political calculations behind the islands’ arrangement: “The British and Iranians have agreed in principle on an arrangement for resolving the dispute over the Gulf islands of Tunbs and Abu Musa in a manner meeting Iran’s basic claim to sovereignty but providing face-saving and important financial concessions to the Arab shaykhs involved.”

The islands were therefore not simply transferred from one country to another through a straightforward legal process. Their status was shaped by imperial withdrawal, regional security calculations, and political bargaining between Britain, Iran, and the Arab rulers.

Iranian Revolution, the Islamic Republic, and the Changing Regional Balance

The 1979 Iranian Revolution and establishment of the Islamic Republic transformed Iran’s political system and regional relationships but did not immediately change the situation of the islands.

The conservative Sunni-majority Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf, with Bahrain as an exception, became increasingly concerned about the new regime’s ideological ambitions. In 1981, they established the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), partly in response to these concerns, and strengthened their relations with the United States. The Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), including the Tanker War, further underscored the strategic importance of the islands and their proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the 1991 Gulf War, Iran began unilaterally altering the existing arrangements concerning Abu Musa. It restricted access by non-Iranians and, in 1992, extended its control over the entire island, effectively abandoning the administrative arrangements established under the 1971 MoU. Negotiations between Iran and the UAE failed. The UAE, at Ras Al-Khaimah’s insistence, sought to include sovereignty over the two Tunbs alongside Abu Musa, but Iran refused to discuss the Tunbs. Then, as now, the islands’ proximity to the Strait of Hormuz made them important to Iran’s defence calculations, particularly in the face of potential American military threats. In 2008, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander wrote that “closing the Strait of Hormuz is part of Iran’s defense policy in the face of the U.S. military threat.”

The war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February 2026 has further highlighted the islands’ strategic significance and the extraordinary leverage Iran can exercise over international shipping and energy supplies through its control of the Strait of Hormuz. In July 2026, US forces struck both Abu Musa and Greater Tunb. The dispute cannot therefore be separated from the broader military and geopolitical balance in the Persian Gulf.

The Politics of Occupation: Whose Sovereignty?

As the UAE has grown in economic and political influence, it has intensified its international campaign to establish recognition of its sovereignty over the islands. Taking advantage of Iran’s increasing international isolation, partly resulting from the Islamic Republic’s confrontational foreign policy, support for regional proxy forces, and nuclear programme, the UAE has sought greater international support for its claims.

Maintaining close relations with the United States, cultivating extensive ties with American oil, military, and financial corporations, and developing increasingly close relations with Israel, the UAE has established itself as a major regional economic and political power. Its three largest sovereign wealth funds alone held close to US$2 trillion in 2025, according to Global SWF, remarkable for a small country where approximately 90 per cent of the population consists of expatriates.

Until recently, the UAE officially emphasized a diplomatic solution through negotiations and international institutions, including the United Nations and the International Court of Justice. However, given its increasingly close alignment with Israel’s ultra-right coalition and its apparent interest in regime change in Iran, one must ask whether it now sees the military confrontation as an opportunity to advance its territorial claims.

The UAE’s call for an end to what it describes as the “occupation” of the islands, a position Canada has now endorsed twice, raises fundamental questions. Which occupation, and based on which historical or legal arrangement? Is the UAE referring to historical claims predating its own establishment in 1971? Is it challenging the 1971 MoU concerning Abu Musa? Or is its claim specifically directed at Iran’s 1992 takeover of the entire island?

These are not interchangeable questions. Even if we set aside earlier historical claims and begin with the British imperial administration’s decision to permit Sharjah to raise its flag over Abu Musa and its association of the Tunbs with Ras Al-Khaimah, the 1971 settlement must also be considered.

In 1971, the same imperial authority participated in establishing a new political and administrative framework: divided administrative responsibilities between Sharjah and Iran on Abu Musa, and Iranian military control over the Tunbs. As the American diplomatic communication to Kissinger indicates, Britain considered the Iranian landing on the Tunbs an implicit part of the broader Abu Musa settlement.

The 1971 arrangements and Iran’s subsequent takeover of the entirety of Abu Musa in 1992 are therefore two distinct historical and political questions. The first concerns the settlement accompanying British withdrawal and the unresolved question of sovereignty. The second concerns Iran’s unilateral abandonment of the agreed administrative arrangements and its extension of control over the island.

One can question Iran’s unilateral actions in 1992 without automatically accepting the UAE’s entire historical claim to sovereignty over all three islands. Likewise, recognizing the political significance of the 1971 arrangements does not necessarily settle their legal validity or ultimate sovereignty.

Canada’s endorsement of UAE ownership and its call to end the “occupation” fail to clarify which occupation, based on which historical facts and legal arrangements, they are referring to.

It is noteworthy that the United Kingdom, the former imperial actor directly involved in the dispute, has generally supported peaceful negotiations while avoiding the UAE’s explicit characterization of the islands as being under Iranian occupation. France has similarly emphasized negotiations. The United States has traditionally supported the UAE’s efforts to resolve the dispute through bilateral negotiations without formally determining ownership. China and Russia have also called for peaceful resolution or referral to the International Court of Justice without endorsing UAE sovereignty.

The European Union, however, has explicitly endorsed the UAE’s position. Its 2024 EU-GCC joint statement called on Iran to end its “occupation” of the islands.

Growing international support for the UAE’s position cannot be understood independently of the economic and strategic interests of the countries involved. The UAE has become an increasingly important economic, financial, and military partner for Western governments and a major destination for international investment.

This raises a fundamental question: Have historical evidence and the consistent application of international law received sufficient consideration, or are economic opportunities and geopolitical interests increasingly determining the positions of governments that otherwise emphasize international law?

Two Authoritarian States: Territorial Claims and Regional

The unpopularity of the Islamic Republic, regionally, internationally, and among significant sections of the Iranian population, may strengthen the UAE’s political position. However, it should not obscure the reality that the dispute involves two authoritarian and politically repressive regimes.

The Islamic Republic’s aggressive regional policies, support for armed proxy forces, pursuit of regional hegemony, brutal repression of protesters, and suppression of women and ethnic and religious minorities have made it increasingly isolated.

However, the UAE, while emphasizing legality and advocating de-escalation in its territorial dispute with Iran, also plays a significant role in regional conflicts, including those in Yemen, Libya, and Sudan. Domestically, it maintains an authoritarian political system with severe restrictions on political participation, freedom of expression, association, and assembly. Its large expatriate population is effectively deprived of citizenship rights, while migrant workers remain particularly vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2026 documents serious restrictions on civil and political rights in the UAE. Amnesty International’s 2025 reporting has also documented unfair trials, arbitrary detentions, and violations of workers’ rights.

Furthermore, a UN Panel of Experts report on Sudan, which has not been officially released, raised serious concerns about allegations of UAE support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), including arms transfers into Darfur in violation of the UN arms embargo. The report also details the hiring of Colombian mercenaries by a UAE-based firm. The UAE has denied providing military support to the RSF.

There is a clear contradiction between the UAE’s appeal to international law and aspects of its own domestic and regional conduct. This contradiction deserves consideration when countries such as Canada and institutions such as the European Union endorse its territorial claims while presenting themselves as defenders of democracy, human rights, and international law.

Questioning the UAE’s political conduct does not legitimize the Islamic Republic’s actions. Nor does criticizing Iran automatically establish the validity of the UAE’s sovereignty claims. These questions must be examined independently.

Ultimately, the issue is not which authoritarian regime deserves international political support, but whether their competing claims and actions are assessed according to consistent historical, legal, and political standards.

Beyond Confrontation: Prospects for a Peaceful Resolution

How can this dispute be resolved? In 2013, the UK’s Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) published The Three Islands: Mapping the UAE-Iran Dispute, a book by Sheikh Khalid S.Z. Al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. It outlined four possible scenarios.

The first, considered the “most likely,” was that the situation would remain unchanged, with neither side willing or able to alter the existing balance of power.

The second, considered “unlikely,” envisaged continued international pressure eventually producing a political transformation in Iran. A new government might relinquish Iran’s absolute claims or return to arrangements resembling the 1971 MoU.

The third, described as the “most undesirable,” involved military action against the Iranian regime. International intervention might restore the islands to the UAE by force or place them under international trusteeship. The author nevertheless warned that military confrontation would undermine the UAE’s overriding interest in a peaceful and stable Persian Gulf and risk permanently poisoning relations with Iran.

The fourth, a “largely hypothetical” possibility, was that the UAE might eventually abandon its pursuit of the islands, recognizing that diplomatic negotiations without the willingness to use force might not achieve its objectives.

The author rightly concludes that “[t]he three islands dispute may hold its greatest significance only for the two parties directly involved, but it cannot be understood or pursued in isolation of the broader political and security aspects of the Middle East region.”

The current military confrontation makes this warning particularly relevant. Using the war as an opportunity to settle the islands dispute by force would risk transforming an already complicated territorial disagreement into a much wider regional conflict, with potentially devastating consequences.

The only sustainable path toward resolution is for Iran and the UAE to return to negotiations, clarify their respective historical and legal claims, and distinguish between the unresolved question of sovereignty and the administrative arrangements established under the 1971 MoU.

Canada’s Responsibility: History and Geopolitics

The dispute over the three islands cannot be resolved through military confrontation, diplomatic pressure, or the selective invocation of international law. Nor can it be understood without examining British imperial intervention, the political arrangements of 1971, and Iran’s subsequent actions on Abu Musa in 1992.

Before endorsing the language of occupation and demanding the restoration of sovereignty, Canada and other governments supporting the UAE’s position should clarify the historical and legal foundations of their claims. The distinction between historical sovereignty, the 1971 arrangements, and Iran’s unilateral actions in 1992 is fundamental.

Ultimately, neither Iran’s authoritarianism nor the UAE’s growing regional influence can substitute for historical evidence and international law. Canada’s foreign policy should not be dictated solely by economic opportunities, strategic alliances, or the geopolitical interests of its partners. It must also be grounded in historical understanding, legal consistency, and a commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. That is precisely why Canadian foreign policy needs a better understanding of Middle Eastern history.