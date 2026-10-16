Canada’s Power to Connect: An Underused Source of Global Influence

Canada’s foreign-policy debate is asking an increasingly urgent question: what kind of power can Canada exercise in a world where the old assumptions about international order no longer hold?

Recent debates have ranged from redefining Canada as a “principal power” to renewing its role as a middle power working through flexible coalitions. Both approaches have merit. But they share an underlying assumption: that the central question is how much power Canada possesses.

What Can Canada Make Possible With the Power of Others?

In an international system where influence is increasingly dispersed among states, regional organisations, multilateral institutions, and other networks, power is rarely located in one place. One actor may have access, another legitimacy, another resources, another political leverage. The challenge is often not the absence of capacity, but the inability to connect it.

This is where Canada may have an underused source of influence.

Canada does not need to become a great power to matter more. Nor does it need to lead every initiative. Its comparative advantage may lie in something less conspicuous but increasingly valuable: helping actors with different capabilities work together when none can achieve the desired result alone. Call it connecting power. Canada’s own Ottawa Process, which produced the global ban on landmines in 1997, is an early illustration of exactly this: Ottawa held no special leverage over the states that made or stockpiled mines, but it organised a coalition of sympathetic governments, mine-clearance experts, and campaigning non-governmental organisations that could act where Ottawa alone could not.

The concept is simple. Its implications for Canadian foreign policy are not.

Not Soft Power, Not Mediation

Connecting power is not another name for soft power. Nor is it simply mediation. Soft power is the ability to attract and persuade. Mediation seeks to bring opposing parties towards an agreement. Connecting power is different: it is the capacity to bring together actors whose resources, access or legitimacy are different but potentially complementary. Soft power might have let Canada praise a ban on landmines from the sidelines. Mediation would have required two warring parties willing to sit down together. Neither fits what Canada actually did in the 1990s: it assembled sympathetic states, mine-clearance specialists, and the Nobel Prize-winning International Campaign to Ban Landmines into a single negotiating track, after a United Nations disarmament forum in Geneva had failed to agree on one.

That distinction matters because many international problems are no longer organised around a single negotiation between two sides. They involve governments, regional organisations, international institutions, businesses, civil society and coalitions of states, each holding only part of what is needed. The actor that can identify those complementarities can sometimes exercise influence disproportionate to its own resources. How? By finding the one gap only it was positioned to close, and then closing it, as Ottawa did by giving campaigners and sympathetic governments a negotiating track that larger powers had no interest in building.

Consider conflict prevention. A regional organisation may have local legitimacy and relationships with political actors. For example, the United Nations may have international legitimacy and access to the Security Council. Individual states may possess channels that neither has. An effective response depends not necessarily on choosing one of these instruments, but on knowing how to make them reinforce one another.

The same logic applies to economic security. Canada may not be able to determine global supply chains on its own. But it can bring together producers, consumers, investors, and partner governments around critical minerals and other strategic resources. Its influence then comes not simply from what Canada possesses, but from what it can help organise around what it possesses. Canada’s own efforts to organise allied producers, investors, and buyers around critical minerals, detailed below, are an early test of that logic.

Canada Already Has the Pieces

What makes this idea particularly relevant now is that Canada is already moving in this direction. Global Affairs Canada’s 2026–27 departmental plan emphasises diversifying and strengthening global partnerships, deepening relationships with trusted allies, increasing Canada’s influence in plurilateral groupings, participating in new coalitions and using diplomatic tools more strategically. It also stresses bilateral, regional and multilateral engagement rather than reliance on a single channel. Prime Minister Carney has already put part of this into practice. As host of the 2025 G7 summit at Kananaskis, Canada used the presidency to launch the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and a Canada-led Critical Minerals Production Alliance, then brought Australia, India, and the Republic of Korea in to endorse the plan alongside the G7 itself.

The pieces are therefore already there. What is missing is a clearer strategic conception of how they fit together.

Take critical minerals. The Critical Minerals Production Alliance makes the point concrete: resources alone do not create strategic influence; they become strategically valuable when connected to investment, technology, processing capacity, reliable markets, and trusted partners. The same logic applies to the Arctic, where security, economic development, Indigenous interests, infrastructure, scientific cooperation, and environmental concerns intersect. No single institution can address all of these dimensions. Influence, in both cases, depends partly on the ability to connect them.

Convening Is Not Influence

Canada has a long record of this, from the Ottawa Process onward. But convening, by itself, is not influence. A meeting can produce a photograph and a communiqué without changing behaviour.

Connecting power requires something more demanding: identifying where different forms of capability can reinforce one another, and then helping create the political conditions for that to happen. That could mean bringing a regional organisation into a diplomatic process led by the United Nations. It could mean linking countries with complementary positions on trade and economic coercion. It could mean connecting governments, Indigenous communities, investors, and scientific institutions around Arctic security and development.

The objective is not to make Canada indispensable, but to make Canadian diplomacy useful.

There is a temptation, whenever the international system becomes more competitive, to measure influence through the instruments associated with great powers: military spending, economic scale, technological capacity, and strategic reach. Those capabilities matter, but they are not the only measure of influence. Canada is unlikely to win that competition on the same terms. It does not need to. Its advantage may lie in a different form of leverage: the ability to reduce the distance between actors that need one another.

The next step is to think of collaboration not merely as a diplomatic method, but as a source of national influence.

Influence Without Ownership

In practice, this can mean that Canada can work with the United States without being the United States, with Europe while maintaining relationships across the Indo-Pacific, and through the United Nations and regional institutions while building smaller, issue-specific coalitions. That does not make Canada uniquely virtuous or uniquely capable. It makes Canada potentially useful. And usefulness, when applied strategically, can become influence.

This requires selectivity. Canada cannot be equally active everywhere, nor compensate for the resources of major powers, and it should not confuse convening with influence. But it can ask, more systematically, where its involvement can change what other actors are able to accomplish together.

Sometimes success will be visible. Sometimes it will not. It may mean leading an initiative. But it may also mean connecting two governments that were not speaking, bringing a regional institution into a diplomatic effort, aligning investment with strategic objectives, or helping an international institution and a coalition of states reinforce one another.

Influence Does Not Always Require Ownership.

Canada’s foreign-policy debate should therefore not have to choose between the traditional middle-power label and the ambition of becoming a major global power. There is another possibility: Canada can become more influential by becoming more effective at connecting power.

This does not mean abandoning national interests or pretending that diplomacy can substitute for military, economic or technological capabilities. It means using Canadian resources where they can multiply the capabilities of others, especially in a fragmented international system, where power is increasingly dispersed, regional organisations matter more, coalitions form around specific problems, and states outside the traditional Western core increasingly shape international outcomes.

In such an environment, influence can belong not only to those who possess the greatest capabilities. It can also belong to those who know how to connect them.

Canada has done this before. The Ottawa Treaty remains one of the clearest examples of Canadian diplomacy helping build a broad international coalition around a specific objective. The lesson, however, is not to reproduce a past diplomatic model, but to recognise the underlying principle: Canadian influence can be greatest when it helps different actors achieve something that none could accomplish alone.

The question, then, is not whether Canada is still a middle power, nor whether it should declare itself something larger. The more useful question is where Canadian diplomacy can multiply the capabilities of others.

That question produces a more selective foreign policy. Canada cannot lead everywhere, and should not try. But it can identify situations in which its relationships, credibility, institutional experience and resources allow it to connect actors that would otherwise remain separate: situations where relatively limited resources can generate disproportionate returns.

Canada does not need to become indispensable. It needs to become consequential where connection can change the outcome.

In a world where power is increasingly dispersed, influence may belong not only to those who possess it, but to those who know how to connect it.

That may be the influence Canada has yet to use.