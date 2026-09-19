Red Passport Podcast
Canada’s European Pivot: Now What? with Sir Graham Watson
Canada and Europe have been growing closer for years but after an extraordinary week in Strasbourg, the relationship may be entering entirely new territory.
Former European parliamentarian and party leader Sir Graham Watson joins Peter Donolo, Jeremy Kinsman and Louise Blais to unpack the move toward deeper Canada-Europe cooperation. From associate EU membership and student exchanges to defence procurement and Arctic sovereignty, they examine the opportunity, political risks and Watson’s provocative idea that Canada is becoming as much a North Atlantic nation as a North American one.