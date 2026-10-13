Canada Doesn’t Need to Shout Louder

I am grateful for the opportunity to share a few modest reflections on the volatile state of affairs as they relate to national security, here at home and abroad. Some days it feels as if the world is spinning off its axis.

How and when Canada steps up, assumes leadership roles and reaches its true potential in this moment will require enormous skill, effort and political will. Our national security apparatus will figure prominently in our ability to do so. As it has throughout our history, that means protecting our own interests while accepting our responsibility to contribute to the security of others.

I had the great privilege, and awesome responsibility, of serving as Minister of National Defence at a time when thousands of young Canadian men and women were deployed into a combat zone in Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9/11. I saw from that vantage point the breathtaking courage and commitment of our finest citizens: those who serve in uniform. Without recounting or relitigating the judgments surrounding the NATO-led, UN-sanctioned mission, I can say without hesitation that Canadian soldiers distinguished themselves and brought enormous honour to our nation in enormously difficult circumstances. Alongside our allies, we were viewed as equal to the very best.

The Canadian effort went beyond the military mission. Canadians helped support education, agriculture, health and development. More than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members served in Afghanistan, and 158 members of the CAF gave their lives, according to Veterans Affairs Canada.

I have never felt a greater sense of pride or purpose than when I visited soldiers, sailors, aviators and special forces where they lived, trained, deployed and served. These great Canadians, Canada’s sons and daughters, as General Rick Hillier called them, represent the very best of who we are.

So where do we find ourselves today? Given the blistering pace of geopolitical change and the relentless white noise of the news cycle, a person could be forgiven for wanting to unplug. Yet that is not an option in business, law, politics or national security.

The Canada–US Relationship

This week, the annual United Nations General Assembly is taking place in New York, bringing the international community together to address mounting tensions and conflicts. The United Nations is deeply imperfect and often frustrating. But there is still no other place where virtually the entire world can gather to talk, negotiate and search for solutions. Diplomatic breakthroughs are rare; persistence and resilience are essential. Canada remains a respected voice with a long history of attempting to bridge divides and contribute to international security.

Looking south, the relationship with the United States has entered a period of extraordinary tension. The rhetoric from President Trump and members of his administration has been deeply disruptive. More importantly, the tariffs and other trade measures have real consequences for businesses, workers and consumers on both sides of the border. Canada is responding by trying to protect our economy while diversifying our trade relationships. But we should be clear eyed about the scale of the challenge: we cannot simply replace the United States as our largest trading partner overnight, nor should we pretend that geography has suddenly stopped mattering. The Canada–US relationship remains enormously important to our prosperity and our security.

That relationship is also much deeper than trade. Canada was, in fact, born out of conflict. The War of 1812 touched Halifax and Nova Scotia directly; Halifax’s military history still carries reminders of that conflict, just as the Citadel and other sites preserve the history of our shared past. But the more important point is what happened afterward. For more than two centuries, Canada and the United States have evolved from adversaries into the closest of allies. We have fought side by side in two world wars. We have served together in Korea, Afghanistan and elsewhere. We have defended North America together through NORAD.

And after September 11, Canada stood with the United States. We invoked our NATO commitments, deployed forces to Afghanistan and ultimately lost 158 members of our Armed Forces. Here in Canada, thousands of stranded American travellers were welcomed into our communities after 9/11; the story of Gander remains one of the most powerful examples of Canadian generosity in a moment of crisis. That is part of our character. When our friends are in trouble, Canadians show up.

That is why, despite everything that has happened recently, I believe the long-term relationship between Canada and the United States remains worth protecting. But protecting it does not mean being passive. It means being strong enough economically, diplomatically and militarily to protect Canadian interests while continuing to work with our closest ally.

We also need to diversify. The search for stronger relationships beyond the United States is not new; Canada has been pursuing broader trade relationships for years, and the current government’s effort to deepen ties with Europe, Asia and other markets is part of a longer trend. The proposed new relationship with the European Union is particularly significant: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed that Canada become the EU’s first associate member, while Prime Minister Carney has welcomed the idea of a deeper economic and security relationship. But much remains to be defined. Associate membership is not currently an established category of EU membership, and the details, obligations and implications would have to be negotiated.

At the same time, Canada should finish what it started with CETA. Seventeen of the 27 EU member states had ratified the agreement as of this speech, with 10 outstanding. If we want deeper economic integration with Europe, completing the ratification of an agreement already negotiated would seem like a logical place to begin.

The same principle applies everywhere: more markets, more partners, more resilience. But diversification should not mean exchanging one dependency for another. It should mean giving Canadians more choices.

A More Complicated Security Environment

We also need to confront a security environment that is becoming more complicated. Russia’s war against Ukraine has demonstrated that modern conflict does not stop at the battlefield. Cyberattacks, disinformation, attacks on critical infrastructure, interference operations and other forms of hybrid activity can weaken democratic societies without ever crossing the threshold of conventional war. NATO has recognised the importance of resilience and civil preparedness as central components of collective defence, and Canada is not immune. We need to strengthen our ability to protect our critical infrastructure, our cyber systems, our democratic institutions and our citizens from foreign interference.

Canada already possesses significant foreign intelligence and cyber capabilities through the Communications Security Establishment (https://www.cse-cst.gc.ca/en). The question is whether our overall intelligence architecture is sufficient for the threat environment we now face. That deserves a serious national conversation.

The new race for space is also part of this equation. Satellites, drones, communications systems, artificial intelligence and other dual-use technologies are becoming increasingly important to both national security and economic competitiveness. Here in Nova Scotia, we are already seeing that potential: companies such as Maritime Launch Services and other organisations in the Atlantic defence, aerospace and technology ecosystem are helping demonstrate that national security investment can also generate economic opportunity.

Atlantic Canada has an important role to play. We have major military infrastructure, naval capabilities, aerospace assets, shipbuilding, defence technology and a workforce with deep experience serving this country. We should seize that opportunity.

The Canada Investment Summit in Toronto last week was an encouraging example of what is possible. The government announced nearly $500 billion in new investment commitments following the summit, and that is significant. But commitments are not the same as capital deployed, projects completed or jobs created. The real test will be what happens next. Can we actually get projects built? Can we approve them faster? Can we attract capital and keep it here? Can we build the infrastructure, energy systems, ports, mines, communications networks and defence capabilities that Canada needs? That is where the rubber meets the road.

Canada has enormous advantages: energy, critical minerals, potash, forests, agriculture, fisheries, water, a highly educated population, world-class institutions, and a stable democracy. We should be one of the world’s great economic powers. But resources alone do not create prosperity. We need the infrastructure, regulatory environment, investment climate and workforce to develop them. We need to reduce unnecessary red tape while maintaining legitimate environmental standards and meaningful Indigenous consultation and participation. We need to tear down interprovincial trade barriers. We need to improve productivity. And we need to make it easier for entrepreneurs and investors to take calculated risks in Canada.

Building, Not Just Talking

This is particularly important as we rebuild the Canadian Armed Forces. The government’s Build, Partner, Buy approach recognises something important: defence spending can strengthen both national security and the domestic economy. There is a tremendous opportunity to build more of what we need here in Canada, while partnering with trusted allies where Canadian capacity does not yet exist. That means ships, aircraft, ammunition, satellites, communications systems, autonomous systems, drones, cyber capabilities, and the infrastructure required to support the people who operate them.

But ambition must be matched by execution. For years, Canadians have heard promises about major defence procurements that have taken far too long. The Canadian Armed Forces need equipment when they need it, not decades after the requirement was first identified. And the people serving in uniform need more than equipment: they need adequate housing, modern infrastructure, competitive compensation, training, family support, and confidence that the institution they serve is being rebuilt for the challenges ahead. The same principle applies to defence procurement as to economic development: less talk, more action.

But action also requires accountability. For all the promised investment in infrastructure and equipment, Canadians deserve transparency, clear priorities and realistic costing. Defence is too important to become a political competition over who can announce the largest number. The objective should be capability, readiness, keeping Canadians safe, and making sure that the investments we make today still serve Canada twenty and thirty years from now.

There is also an economic dimension. The current pressures on Canada are not solely the result of American tariffs. We have longstanding domestic problems with productivity, investment, interprovincial trade barriers, regulatory delays and infrastructure. The answer is not to blame one government or one political party. The answer is to fix what is not working: taking advantage of our extraordinary natural resources while meeting our environmental responsibilities, developing critical minerals, expanding energy infrastructure, building ports and transportation corridors, encouraging investment rather than frightening it away, and recognising that economic security is national security.

What Pier 21 Remembers

That brings me back to where I began. We are living through a period of profound geopolitical change. The world is more dangerous. The rules that governed international trade and security for decades are being challenged. Our closest relationships are under strain. New alliances are emerging. Technology is transforming warfare and economies simultaneously.

And yet I remain optimistic, because Canada has been through difficult moments before: world wars, financial crises, pandemics, periods of extraordinary political and economic uncertainty. Time and again, Canadians have demonstrated resilience.

Here at Pier 21, we are reminded of another part of our national story. More than one million immigrants passed through these doors between 1928 and 1971, and more than 500,000 Canadian troops departed from this same site during the Second World War. Many of those who came here arrived seeking safety, freedom and opportunity. Some of their children and grandchildren would go on to serve the country they had made their home. My grandfather was one of them.

That is Canada. It is a country built by people who arrived here from somewhere else, by people who defended it, by Indigenous peoples who were here long before Confederation, and by generations who believed that the future could be better than the past. We should not lose sight of that confidence, nor should we confuse optimism with complacency.

The challenges before us are serious, and our response needs to be equally serious. We need to strengthen our economy. We need to rebuild our Armed Forces. We need to protect our democratic institutions. We need to diversify our international relationships. We need to invest in technology and infrastructure. We need to remain strong with our allies. And we need to remember that strength and diplomacy are not opposites: they reinforce one another.

Canada does not need to shout louder. Canada needs to become stronger, more capable and more confident. We need to lower the temperature where possible, resist the temptation to answer provocation with provocation, and keep working toward the bargaining table with our American neighbours, because despite the current tensions, the Canada–US relationship remains one of the most consequential partnerships in the world. Our interests are deeply intertwined. Our economies are deeply connected. Our security is deeply connected. And our people are deeply connected.

We have stood together before. We can find a way forward again. But that will require something more than speeches: it will require leadership, it will require courage, and above all, it will require action.

Editor’s Note: These remarks were delivered at the Canadian International Council’s Halifax dinner banquet, Stepping Up: Canada’s Defence in a Ruptured World, on 22 September 2026 at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.