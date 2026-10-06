Canada Can Become Critical to the World If We Make the Right Bets on AI and Emerging Technologies

Most Canadians have never heard of ASML. It is a Dutch company that makes the machines used to print the world’s most advanced computer chips. At this point, pretty much nobody else can make these machines. The Netherlands has 18 million people and no frontier AI lab, but it is a critical country in the global supply chain for AI.

I often come back to that example when people ask me what technological sovereignty could mean for Canada. The Dutch do not control the entire chip supply chain. But they do own one part of it that virtually everyone else depends on. Enabling Canada to own a critical part of future supply chains – whether in AI, quantum, space, or other emerging technologies – will help give us leverage in the future.

We Can’t Do Everything

Most middle powers must make strategic bets – they can’t build everything. I argued in Policy Options that Canada should not try to build everything it needs for the AI era. Although I still sometimes hear the opposite framing in the media or certain rooms: Canadian data centres, a Canadian cloud, Canadian data, a Canadian model, Canadian software, Canadian everything. This framing certainly fits the patriotic nature of the moment we’re in. It sounds like strength. Although, in practice, if we are to follow through on this rhetoric, we may as a country spread money across too many projects. And none of our efforts may reach the scale where they make a global difference.

In a recent paper published by the University of Toronto, Sovereign by Design, we define sovereignty as “freedom from coercion”. AI sovereignty does not mean total self-sufficiency or digital autarky. A country is harder to coerce when it has options. We are more resilient if we can manage our dependencies. But a country becomes even stronger when it owns something that other countries would hate to lose.

So, the practical question for Canada is where we are most vulnerable in the context of our AI stack and where we can be most valuable to the world.

A Few Bets

Consider these potential bets in the context of both AI and emerging technology:

The first is energy and data centres. AI runs on a significant amount of electricity, and Canada has natural advantages here, including clean power, abundant land and a cold climate. AI infrastructure is being built at scale and Canada could play a significant role in the global build out, which would give us more leverage with partners. I’ve written elsewhere about some of the challenges here, but the Canadian “licence to build” could be an opportunity to stand out.

The second is AI safety and reliability. One example is Yoshua Bengio, who is building scientifically safe AI here in Canada at LawZero, which recently received $300 million from the Canadian and German governments. That is the research side of the bet. The other side is becoming the place the world comes to check its work: governments and banks that adopt AI likely want independent evaluators to tell them whether a system does what its maker claims, and if Canada can be a trusted test bed for that kind of evaluation, we will have a reliable seat at the table where decisions will be made on the future of AI.

The third is not in AI, but in quantum. This is one of the areas where Canada’s latent capabilities are strongest, and where the race for the future is still open. We have some of the top quantum firms in the world including Xanadu, Photonic, and Nord Quantique. Quantum is also a security technology. Quantum computers could eventually break the encryption that protects government, banking, and healthcare systems today. Other technologies like quantum sensors could change how militaries navigate and detect enemy vessels. On quantum, allies will need trusted suppliers. Canada has the researchers and the companies. It will be critical to continue to develop and retain our best quantum talent and enterprises.

For many other areas of AI and emerging technology, Canada should strongly consider buying the best available technology, partnering with allies where necessary, and moving quickly. Often, adopting useful AI quickly matters more than where it was made.

Turn Off the Sprinkler System

Choosing only a few key bets likely means saying no to others. Canada often struggles as a country to make hard choices. Our habits in budgeting and innovation policy are often to spread money around through many, many different programmes and regions. Some might call this a sprinkler system of innovation programming. But the result may be that it keeps every region and sector growing small firms, while nothing grows tall.

How We Can Close the Trust Gap Through Training and Education

If there is one place where I would spend broadly, it is on educating Canadians directly on AI and giving them the skills they need for the future. The problem is urgent because Canada is among the lowest in the world on key AI trust and training indicators. In a 2025 KPMG and University of Melbourne survey of 47 countries, we ranked 42nd on trust in AI and 44th on AI training and literacy. In the KPMG survey, only 24 per cent of Canadians said they had received any AI training. At the same time, the federal strategy, AI for All, sets a target of 60 per cent AI adoption across the economy by 2034. It will take immense work to close this gap.

The gap between trust, training, and adoption of AI in Canada is an economic security problem. A population (and an economy) that does not trust AI will resist using it, which in Canada’s case may continue to jeopardise our future prosperity and peace.

Editor’s Note: This article is published ahead of Technology, Security and the New Balance of Power, the second panel at CIC Couchiching 2026, where author Jaxson Khan will be among the speakers. Join the conversation on October 7 at the Aga Khan Museum as leading voices examine how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping global power and Canada’s strategic choices.