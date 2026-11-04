As Canada Diversifies Trade, It Must Trade Better

Ottawa is moving quickly to open new markets and strengthen supply chains. Negotiations with India are underway, alongside talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Philippines, as Canada works to reduce its reliance on the United States market. These new relationships are likely to outlast the current trade turmoil. The rules must be right while the deals are made.

Canada already has many of the pieces. Since 2024, the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act has required certain companies to report on supply chain risks related to child labour and forced labour. Canada prohibits certain imports made with forced labour, and Bill C-35, now at second reading, proposes to strengthen that regime.

Where the Pieces Don’t Yet Fit Together

Over the summer, the government also consulted on whether Canada should move beyond the current reporting-focused approach and require companies to conduct due diligence, with potential civil liability when they fail to meet their obligations.

At a Foreign Affairs committee appearance in June, Minister Anita Anand told members that Canada aims to show other middle powers they do not have to choose between strong trade and strong values. The ambition is right, but the pieces still do not add up to a coherent approach. The government’s “what we heard” reports point to a practical need for clear expectations, usable guidance, proportionate requirements, and better coordination.

What Canada’s Imports Reveal

That gap matters. World Vision Canada’s new report, Canada’s Risky Imports, estimates that in 2025 Canada imported $63.3 billion in goods from product-country combinations associated with documented risks of child or forced labour. That is more than $170 million a day and about 8 per cent of all merchandise imports. Electronics accounted for $22.2 billion, clothing and textiles $15.3 billion, and coffee nearly $2 billion. That estimate is consistent with Ottawa’s own review of the Supply Chains Act’s second reporting cycle, in which 44.2 per cent of reporting entities confirmed they had identified parts of their activities or supply chains carrying such risk, up from 38.2 per cent the year before.

These figures measure exposure to risk. They do not mean $63.3 billion in goods were made with child or forced labour, nor do they establish wrongdoing by individual Canadian companies. Instead, they point to vulnerabilities that responsible businesses and governments must address. Behind these risks are families facing unstable income, exploitative hiring practices, and disrupted schooling. Whether in a coffee-growing community in Honduras, a vegetable corridor in Mexico, or a garment zone in South Asia, exploitation takes root long before a product reaches Canada.

Four Steps for Ottawa

In the government’s own consultation on due diligence, industry participants did not oppose action outright; they emphasised getting a regime’s design right and understanding its impact on business. That is a case for precision, not paralysis. Clear rules and reliable risk information help responsible companies protect market access and compete on a level playing field. Ottawa should take four steps.

First, publish a unified strategy, name an accountable minister, and appoint a responsible supply chains commissioner with real authority and independence. Trade, customs, labour, procurement, and international development all touch this issue, but no single entity owns how they fit together.

A commissioner could monitor the effectiveness of Canada’s laws and policies, provide practical guidance, identify gaps, and report publicly on progress. New South Wales offers one model, albeit at the scale of an Australian state rather than a country: its anti-slavery commissioner promotes action, advises public entities, and monitors whether laws and policies are working. The United Kingdom’s Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, established under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, performs a similar function at national scale. Canada should design its own office for the federal context, drawing on both, with a clear mandate and the authority to coordinate departments. Companies should also be able to use the same evidence to meet reporting, due diligence, and Bill C-35 requirements.

Second, design a Bill C-35 regime that is precise and fair. Forced-labour goods carry no marker at the border, so enforcement depends on evidence. Any public list of goods at risk should be as narrow as the evidence allows. Affected businesses should receive notice and a chance to respond, while workers and civil society organisations should have protected channels to share information without fear of retaliation. Enforcement should support remediation where possible so action against one supplier does not drive exploitation elsewhere.

Third, require action, not just reporting. Reporting can improve transparency, but it does not require companies to change their practices. Canada should require larger companies to take reasonable, risk-based steps to identify, prevent, and address forced and child labour. The obligation should be proportionate to a company’s size, influence, and exposure to risk. It should require credible action, not guarantee a risk-free supply chain.

Fourth, invest upstream in prevention. In coffee-growing communities in Honduras, World Vision works with industry, local authorities, and families to help prevent child labour during the harvest. Accessible childcare and education give parents a safe place for their children while they work. Since 2017, programme records show participating care centres have reduced more than 540,000 hours of child labour, while local governments have increasingly contributed resources. World Vision Canada runs this programme; a federal fund should back the model, wherever it is delivered, not any single implementer.

This example matters because enforcement at the Canadian border cannot address every condition that places a child at risk. Canada should create a recurring partnerships fund for communities where Canadian imports, serious risk, and credible reform partners overlap. Trade policy, development policy, and business action should reinforce one another.

Trade diversification is not only a search for new markets. It is a chance to build one system that businesses can follow, border officials can enforce, and children and workers can benefit from. Canada can trade more without lowering its standards. It should use this moment to trade better.