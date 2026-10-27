Alberta Chose Canada: But the Constitutional Fight May Just Be Beginning

On 19 October, Albertans delivered a decisive answer to the question that had dominated the national conversation for months: the province should remain part of Canada rather than begin the process toward a binding referendum on separation. At a moment of economic uncertainty, strained ties with the United States and doubts about national unity, that choice deserves to be celebrated.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was right to welcome the outcome. In his statement after the vote, he said that “Canada is so much greater than the sum of its parts” and urged Canadians to move forward together.

But I would caution anyone who sees the defeat of the separation proposal as the end of this saga. The other questions on the ballot suggest that many Albertans want a different relationship with Ottawa, even if they do not want to leave Canada.

Alongside the separation question, the ballot included nine other questions on immigration, access to public services, voting requirements and constitutional reform. The latest unofficial results offer a more qualified picture than the early counts: proposals on immigration, services and voting are ahead, while the constitutional proposals are trailing. With official results due on 29 October, the question is what kind of change Alberta’s government can credibly pursue within the federation and how it will balance the close margins.

Looking Beyond the Separation Question

It is understandable to frame the result as a victory for Canadian unity. The separation question was the most consequential item on the ballot, and voters rejected the proposed next step toward a binding independence referendum. That eases the immediate pressure over secession. It does not, however, settle the underlying disagreements over provincial autonomy or the concerns about treaty rights raised during the campaign.

Early returns suggested majority support for eight of the other nine proposals. As counting progressed, however, that picture changed. Unofficial tallies available on 24 October showed five proposals leading: greater provincial control over immigration, restrictions on eligibility for provincially funded services, a twelve-month wait for some non-permanent residents seeking provincially funded social support, fees for certain non-permanent residents using health care and education, and proof of citizenship to vote in provincial elections.

All four proposals for constitutional change were trailing by around 3-19%. Those questions concerned provincial selection of superior court judges, abolishing the Senate, opting out of federal programs without losing funding, and giving provincial laws priority when they conflict with federal laws in provincial or shared areas of jurisdiction.

That distinction limits what Premier Danielle Smith can claim from the result. The government has a basis to argue for changes to immigration policy and access to services, but the vote does not amount to an endorsement of its constitutional agenda. The question is whether those narrower demands become a sustained political campaign, and how far that campaign and its results will reach beyond Alberta.

While these results do not mean every voter supported the same vision for Alberta’s future, or that the successful proposals will become government priorities, they do give more independence-minded Albertans a political basis to argue that people support changes to how the federation operates. While the referendum was not binding, it indicates Albertans’ political mood and will undoubtedly shape how Danielle Smith and other politicians frame their platforms for Alberta in the future.

The Limits of Constitutional Reform

The constitutional questions remain significant even if the final count confirms their defeat. They concern the institutional foundations of Canadian federalism and would affect provinces across the country. Their rejection would also place an important limit on Alberta’s reform agenda, one that both the provincial government and Ottawa should take seriously.

Consider judicial appointments: transferring the selection of superior court judges to the provinces would change a long-standing federal responsibility. Giving provincial laws priority over conflicting federal laws would alter the balance of authority within the federation. The opt-out proposal, meanwhile, raised questions about Ottawa’s ability to advance national priorities through spending on health care and social services.

None of these changes could follow from a provincial referendum alone. They would have to meet the relevant constitutional amending requirements, with the legal implications depending on each proposal’s precise wording. The political hurdle matters too: substantial support for an idea is not the same as majority approval to pursue it.

With separation rejected, the dispute returns to the ordinary work of federalism. Alberta can press its case through negotiations over policy and funding, while Ottawa must decide which requests it can accommodate and which it will take as a serious threat. Both governments will have to distinguish between proposals voters supported and constitutional changes they appear to have rejected. The referendum’s longer-term significance may therefore lie less in any immediate constitutional change than in the political pressure it creates. Whether that translates into a coherent program of institutional reform remains to be seen.

Potential Provincial Allies

Alberta’s disagreements with Ottawa are not unique. Provincial governments across Canada, especially Saskatchewan and Ontario, have had disputes with the federal government over similar issues. The notwithstanding clause, judicial appointments, immigration, environmental policy and natural resources have all prompted disagreements about the scope of provincial authority.

Quebec could also be an ally on particular issues. Despite fundamental differences between Quebec’s and Alberta’s separatist movements, both have challenged the distribution of power within Canada. Responding to the early results, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said that “Canada as we know it does not work and the status quo is no longer acceptable” and proposed cooperation with other provinces seeking change.

Such cooperation would likely develop issue by issue. Alberta and Saskatchewan may find common ground on resource policy, while Alberta and Quebec could align on judicial appointments. Other premiers may join disputes over the notwithstanding clause. These coalitions could give particular demands greater reach without requiring agreement on a broader constitutional agenda.

For Ottawa, the challenge is therefore wider than addressing a single province’s grievances. It must manage overlapping disputes with governments whose interests sometimes align and sometimes diverge. The defeat of a separation proposal does not end those disagreements.

The Legal Battle that May Follow

The defeat of the separation proposal could also redirect some activists toward a prolonged campaign for greater provincial autonomy. Advocates have specific demands around which to organize and several avenues through which to pursue them, including legislation, intergovernmental negotiations and litigation over the division of powers. But they would have to reckon with the lack of majority support for the constitutional proposals in the latest counts.

Provincial legislation can be challenged in court, and constitutional amendments must follow the applicable procedures this may be unlikely to stop sovereigntist stakeholders from pushing for the fight meaning legal disputes could prolong the conflict. At the same time, litigation cannot substitute for the political agreement required to amend the Constitution. The question will become how far Alberta’s government and the pro-separatist elements within it willing to push its existing authority, and how other institutions will respond.

A sustained constitutional campaign is far from inevitable. Negotiated changes to funding or program administration may offer a premier more immediate gains than years of uncertain litigation. Ottawa could address some provincial concerns through agreements that leave the division of powers intact. Those possibilities should temper predictions of an unavoidable constitutional showdown.

But the risk of prolonged conflict remains, because the disputes need not proceed together. Alberta could negotiate on immigration while defending provincial legislation in court and seeking allies on resource policy. A series of narrower conflicts could keep questions of provincial autonomy on the national agenda even without a campaign to reopen the Constitution.

Such a campaign would create difficult choices for Ottawa. Rejecting every demand risks reinforcing the perception that the federal government will not address provincial concerns. Accepting major reforms without care could weaken national policy-making or create new constitutional disputes. Prolonged legal battles could also absorb resources, attention and political capital better spent elsewhere.

What Comes Next

Much depends on what happens in the next few months. Which proposals will Alberta’s government pursue, and through what means? Will other provinces support particular demands, or will their priorities prove too different to sustain cooperation? And will the defeat of separation weaken the separatist movement, or encourage its supporters to press for greater provincial autonomy within the United Conservative Party (UCP) and broader Alberta politics? In any case, one thing is clear: the referendum answered the immediate question of independence, but it left Alberta’s future relationship with Ottawa unresolved.

The federal government has an opportunity to distinguish between demands that can be addressed through ordinary policy, proposals that warrant serious intergovernmental discussion, and changes that would carry unacceptable costs or undermine important national interests. It must engage with these questions on their merits rather than treating every demand for provincial autonomy as a step toward disintegration or dismissing them as political talking points. The same responsibility falls on provincial governments too. A mandate to pursue reform does not justify disregarding the consequences for other provinces, national institutions and laws, or the very many Albertans who voted against the questions. One would be remiss, after all, not to mention that roughly half of Albertans rejected the questions outright. Alberta and the federal government must therefore walk a careful line between responding to legitimate demands for reform and recognizing the broader consequences of the changes they pursue.

The results do point to a limited and uneven appetite for change, but that appetite is there. Both Alberta and Ottawa should respond to the proposals on their own terms, rather than treating separate votes as a single mandate.

A More Complicated Choice

Ultimately, the referendum has revealed a more complicated picture than a choice between Alberta and Canada. Many Albertans want to remain Canadian while seeking changes to their relationship with the federal government. The results also suggest limits to the constitutional changes they are prepared to support.

A federation cannot survive indefinitely by celebrating the rejection of separation while ignoring the grievances that make it politically attractive. Nor can constitutional reform resolve every regional dispute. The challenge is to identify which grievances reflect real problems in how federalism works, and which proposed changes would help address them.

The lesson of 19 October should be neither complacency nor alarmism. Albertans have chosen to remain in Canada while expressing support for some changes and resistance to others. Ottawa and the provinces must now work through those differences without overstating what voters endorsed.

We should celebrate Alberta’s choice. But we should not assume the debates are over. It may only just be beginning.