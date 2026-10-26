After the “Rupture,” Canada’s Aid to Ukraine Still Hasn’t Kept Pace

From the watershed moment of PM Mark Carney’s Davos speech in early 2026, “rupture” and turning tides have been copied and pasted into talking points and echoed throughout official corridors for a good part of the past year. These calls for a “principled and pragmatic” approach to shape coalitions that withstand Washington’s coercive policies have characterized Canada’s new alliance with the EU. More recently, when Carney addressed the European Parliament in September, days after the European Commission proposed making Canada its first-ever associate member, he laid out strategic autonomy in key capabilities such as AI and computing, payment systems, defense industries, and energy and critical mineral supplies. Yet Europe’s defense industry is being rebuilt around Ukraine, while Canada’s support hasn’t kept up with its own rhetoric nor Ukraine’s urgent needs.

Russia’s Current Assault on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

In September, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed European partners in Paris on a Russian military plan intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, entitled “Analysis of Ukraine’s Energy, Housing and Utilities Sectors.” The plan outlines a campaign that would strike facilities such as electrical substations, power plants and boiler houses with 1,000 missiles, drones, and glide bombs. The attack is outlined in three stages: take out all substations near Ukraine’s western border, hindering European imports; attack hydroelectric power plants; and force nuclear power plants to go offline, which are the backbone of Ukraine’s entire power grid.

The plan also outlines a first in Russia’s full-scale war: attacks on Ukraine’s water system with ballistic missiles and glide bombs. Moreover, in Kyiv water systems are the largest power consumers and they are very dependent on the central energy grid, especially for the wastewater system. Ultimately, the goal of the Russian military plan is to cut off major Ukrainian cities including, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa from power, heat, and water and overall threaten a humanitarian crisis.

Since the founding of the plan, Russia has been following the blueprint. From 5-11 October, power sector facilities were hit around 200 times and the oil and gas sector 17. On 15 October, Ukrainian news site Economic Pravda reported that Kyiv’s three major power plants can no longer produce energy, meaning electricity will need to be brought from other parts of Ukraine while repairs take place. Moreover, Russia is striking both the plants and the substations that link it to the rest of the grid, Olena Pavlenko of the DiXi Group told the Kyiv Independent. The key issue for the energy sector is air defence, and anti-ballistic missiles, such as Patriots, are still Ukraine’s most critical gap.

While Canada does not have any in its stockpile, it can purchase Patriot interceptor missiles through initiatives that allow allies to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine, such as NATO’S PURL or JUMPSTART. However, there has been a critical shortage of Patriot interceptors since the US-Iran war, and recently the U.S. has reportedly delayed the delivery of Patriots that have already been purchased by Ukraine’s allies. In mind of this, where Canada could have substantially and quickly provided for Ukraine is in counter-drone technology. Russia is becoming more and more reliant on Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered drones for its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to Pavlenko, “It’s easier for jet-powered drones to attack transformers, smaller transformers, and infrastructure for cities. This has a huge impact on cities in terms of heating supply, water supply, and sewage.” While Ukraine has tested and used interceptors, mass producing them remains a crucial challenge.

Russian Jet-Powered Drones

Russia ramped up its use of jet-powered drones against Ukraine over the summer and fall of 2026, and they now make up 40–50% of Russian drone attacks, with an interception rate of about 57%. That’s well down from the roughly 90% success rate Ukrainian drone interceptors managed against the older, slower models. The reason is speed and altitude: flying as fast as 600km/h and up to 7-10km, they give air defense crews just 10–15 seconds to react, and Ukrainian intelligence estimates Russian missile production at roughly 3,000 a month, at about $115,000 each.

Ukraine’s answer is cheaper still. Interceptor drones such as Wild Hornets’ STING S and Quantum WIY Industries’ SPYS have already downed Geran-5s, at around $3,800 apiece, a fraction of the drone’s own cost, but scaling them up means they still require imported jet engines from the US, Europe, Taiwan or China, and the West still lacks an adequate supply chain for cheap jet engines. At the end of September, Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara urged the EU to fund exactly this. Measured against that ask, Canada’s package has little to offer.

Recent Ukraine Aid Packages from Canada, UK, and Germany

Announced when Ukrainian President Zelensky visited Calgary on 10 September, Canada’s delivery package for Ukraine focuses primarily on bolstering Canadian industry. Its centrepiece is a Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace, modelled on Ukraine’s Brave1, which gives Canada’s allies access to nearly 400 Canadian suppliers. The first contracts, worth up to $50 million, go towards the Canadian Armed Forces. The largest item for Ukraine’s air defence is about $350 million for interceptors purchased through JUMPSTART. Canada’s official statement does not specify which interceptors will be purchased, however previous negotiations between former Ukraine Defence Minister Fedorov and Canadian Defence Minister McGuinty discussed the purchase of PAC-3 interceptor missiles used by Patriot systems, which would primarily be used to counter ballistic missiles. As for counter-drone technology, Canada and Ukraine have agreed to joint production, however products, timeline and budgets were not specified.

Germany and the UK followed with packages outpacing Canada in providing Ukraine with immediate air defence needs, most notably counter jet-fuelled drone technology. On 4 October, Germany announced an aid package of over €1.3 billion, €1 billion of which is military aid, including funding to produce jet-fuelled drone interceptors. German Quantum Systems will receive part of the counter drone funding to build tens of thousands of jet-engine drone interceptors by its Ukrainian subsidiary, Quantum WIY Industries. The SPYS drone has already been successfully tested in intercepting the Geran-5. On 13 October, the UK announced it would bring forward £10 million of a new £45 million pledge to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs for the winter and speed up deliveries of its Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM). These missiles have already proven effective against jet-engine fueled drones, and the UK has previously pledged £1.6 billion to deliver over 5,000 LMMs to Ukraine over the next four years. Both packages fund equipment Ukraine can use against jet-powered drones as soon as this winter, while Canada’s invested mainly in what its own industry could produce later.

Laying the Foundation too Late

That said, Canada is in a good position to do more, at little political cost. Support for Ukraine in Canada crosses party lines, unlike in many European countries where recent and upcoming elections show how Ukraine can define a party’s platform, and a large and established Ukrainian diaspora spans the electoral map. Its September package already lays the foundation for allies to purchase technology directly from Canadian industry with the drone marketplace, and it has inked a commitment to jointly produce counter-drone technology with Ukraine. Canada is also the first non-European country in SAFE, the EU’s defence procurement instrument, where Canadian companies and products can join common procurement alongside European states and Ukraine. Through discourse and agreements, Canada has carved its place within the EU defence industry’s ecosystem and has created a precedent for variable geometries to respond faster to geopolitical issues and act as a pathway where middle powers can engage amid shifting great-power dynamics. The September delivery also injected capital into its domestic industry, as so far there is no viable Canadian technology that’s up to par with the German or British anti-jet fuelled drone interceptors.

The pieces are in place to innovate, respond to Ukraine’s calls to finance the interceptors or potentially address supply chain shortages for jet engines. Investing in defence technology as lessons learnt from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine also signals that Canada takes the threat of Russian aggression seriously, whether in its projection into the EU or domestically. For now, however, little of what Canada has put on the table meets Ukraine’s urgent air defence needs nor does it signal to Ukraine that it has taken the rupture seriously.