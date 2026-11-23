The big Republican losses were very much against Donald J. Trump personally. The norm in a midterm is for the president’s party to lose seats, but not this many, nor in places long held by the party. The outcome was made worse by Trump being front and centre, and his lacking focus on the voters’ issues, whereas the Democrats were focussed on affordability. Candidate quality was also much stronger for the Democrats. As of now, the Democrats are favoured for the 2028 presidential election.

The Mechanics of the Elections

On 3 November the United States held its midterm elections, which saw the entire House of Representatives and part of its Senate elected, as well as elections at the state level. The House of Representatives serves a two-year term, the shortest for a legislative chamber in the world and is thus fully renewed at each presidential election and each midterm election. The House has 435 members, allocated proportionally across the 50 states. There are 100 senators, with each state having two senators regardless of population. Senators serve six-year terms, which are staggered into three classes so that about one-third are elected every two years. In 2026 there were 33 Class II senators up for election, but also two special elections where a vacancy occurred after the last election and someone was appointed but only for the period until the next two-year election. Specifically, this involved a Senate seat in Ohio as then-Senator JD Vance became Vice-President and a Senate seat in Florida as then-Senator Marco Rubio became Secretary of State. As these are Class III seats, their winners will only serve two years as Class III is up for election in 2028.

This was a free and fair election. Attempts by President Trump to interfere in states’ handling of elections (which, uniquely in the United States, occurs at the state level even for national elections) were essentially unsuccessful. What was done in various Republican-controlled states though was gerrymandering of House districts, which involved exceptional redistricting outside of the standard once every decade process. The Republicans expected this to gain them 15 seats, but that failed to happen. Partly that was because Democratic California gerrymandered in return. Mostly though that failed because Republican gerrymandering was based on previous performance for the party, especially Hispanic Republican support in 2024, not what it would be in 2026. Gerrymandering in 2026 did however prevent further Republican losses of a few seats, leaving aside the issue of previous gerrymandering.

The Senate Challenge for the Democrats

Going into the election, the Republicans had a very narrow majority in the House and a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate (technically there were only 45 Democratic senators, but the independents in each of Maine and Vermont caucus with them.) Of the 35 Senate seats up for election, 22 were Republican and only 13 were Democratic. Although there were more Republicans than Democrats defending their Senate seats, overall, the Senate map was more favourable to the Republicans. Two Democratic Senate seats were in battleground states that Trump had won in 2024 (Georgia and Michigan), whereas only one Republican seat was in a state that Kamala Harris had won (Maine, where Susan Collins had long overperformed her party). Five Democratic Senate seats were in states where Harris had only won by single digits, versus just the one Republican Senate seat where Trump had only won by single digits (North Carolina). Now it was not a stretch to see the Democrats holding all their Senate seats and picking up Maine and North Carolina, but that would have only netted them a gain of two. As there were 53 Republican senators overall, the Democrats needed to pick up a net four seats to control the Senate. Merely gaining three would have tied the Senate 50 – 50, and ties are broken by the vice-president. The challenge for the Democrats was that their third Senate gain and onwards would each have to be in a state that Trump had won by double-digits in 2024. Fortunately for the Democrats, that is exactly what happened.

The Results and the New Congress

For the House of Representatives (the best overall measure of the elections, as this is for the entire country), the vote shift to the Democrats from 2024 was some 15 percent, the largest such postwar swing to the party, producing a vote lead of 56 to 43 percent over the Republicans. As of writing, this should lead to the Democrats winning 259 seats in the House, an overall gain of over 40 seats, and the largest number for one party in an election since 1992. Representative Richard Hudson, the North Carolina Republican who was the chairman of the House Republicans’ campaign arm, even lost his seat.

In the Senate the Democrats flipped no less than nine seats and held every seat that they were defending. These Senate flips were in the Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Ohio) or the South (Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas), plus Alaska and Maine. Five of these states (Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas) had not elected a Democratic senator this century. In Kansas, Adam Hamilton became the first Democratic senator elected since all the way back in 1932 and FDR’s first victory. Louisiana almost flipped as well, with the Republicans only holding onto its Senate seat by just under two percent in their most narrow win. The Democratic Senate caucus will be 56, the largest for any party since the 2008 election, and just four short of the 60 needed to override a filibuster. Likewise, in terms of governors there were six flips to the Democrats (Alaska, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and perhaps most surprisingly Texas) and none to the Republicans, giving the Democrats the majority of governors. More strikingly, eleven of the twelve most populous states (all but Florida) will now have a Democratic governor.

In terms of the new members of Congress and governors themselves, 2026 definitely produced increased diversity in terms of religion (the first Muslim senator in Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan), sexual orientation, and especially race (ethnic minorities) and gender (becoming the first such senator or governor in various states, or in the case of Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, becoming the first Black female governor ever). The number of women in the House Democratic caucus will cross the threshold of 100. And in a country where politics has become a gerontocracy, there were key Senate victories of the young in Texas (James Talarico is 37), Georgia (Jon Ossoff is 39, and was first elected at 33), and Michigan (El-Sayed is 42). Of course, Chuck Grassley of Iowa is still in the Senate at 93, and the average age of senators is only going down a touch.

Voter Shifts by Demography

Vote shifts to the Democrats occurred across every demographic group, but were strongest amongst young voters and Hispanics (with ICE deportations obviously especially unpopular amongst the latter) – and gains with young men and Hispanics had been central to Trump’s win in 2024. Crucially, what these shifts ultimately reflected was how bad Republicans did amongst independents, who as of now are a plurality of voters and most common amongst Hispanics and young voters. As independents, these voters are not locked into the Democrats anymore than they became permanent Republicans in 2024. Phrased differently, 2026 was a dealigning election, not a realigning one.

In contrast, Black voters are loyal Democrats, though some young Black males went for Trump in 2024. In these midterms, House Democratic candidates won over 90 percent of Black voters, an increase of 10 percent over 2024. The Democrats expanded their overwhelming margins amongst Black voters in every region of the country. There was such strong Black turnout in the Deep South that it was essentially at presidential election levels. The Black turnout surge combined with shifts of white voters led to the Democrats picking up various Southern Senate seats, vastly increasing their margin of victory in Georgia, and winning a clear majority of House seats in North Carolina, overcoming the gerrymandering there.

Why Such a Blowout?

The blowout Republican losses came from three main interrelated factors. First, voters were very negative on the key issues of high prices (especially for fuel and food) and the war in Iran. The latter, as well as tariffs, fed into the former. Moreover, these issues were exactly the opposite of why many voted for Trump in 2024; that is, his promises of lower prices and no new wars. Voters thus felt not only angry but betrayed. Second, Trump was extremely unpopular personally. His job approval rating was in the low 30s; one must go back to Harry S. Truman in 1946 for worse midterm ratings for a president. And whereas in his first midterm in 2018 Trump retained majority support in most Republican-leaning states even in not overall, that was not the case this time: in every state where a Democrat flipped a Republican-held Senate seat Trump lacked majority support. Moreover, Trump’s low approval came not just from the issues but also his personal behaviour, increasingly including record levels of corruption. The hugely successful Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff in Georgia and James Talarico in Texas continually stressed the corruption of Trump and those around him versus the economic challenges of voters. Consequently, the decision to place Trump front and centre in these midterms, involving holding an unprecedented midterm Republican convention (in Texas) and Trump’s constant exhortation to vote as if he were on the ballot, was counterproductive to say the least. Third, there was unified government in the United States; that is, the Republicans controlled the presidency, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. Additionally, two-thirds of the Supreme Court judges had been appointed by Republican presidents. Consequently, accountability was clear: voters who were unhappy had no doubt which party to blame.

Was this a Republican loss more than a Democratic win? Well, yes in the sense of party images overall as both parties are unpopular, and in fact fewer voters viewed the Democratic Party positively than do those who viewed the Republican Party positively. So, the Democrats are not loved. But the midterms were indeed a Democratic win in two senses. First, they had strong message discipline, with incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries pushing Democrats to focus on affordability. Conversely, little was said about social issues which are much more divisive than economic ones. Second, candidate quality favoured the Democrats, especially in the Senate. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer sought out candidates who had won state-wide before, snagging former Representative Mary Peltola in Alaska, former Governor Roy Cooper in North Carolina, and former Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio (who had been defeated in 2024 but elected many times before whereas his Republican opponent as noted had been appointed to fill a vacancy). Other Senate candidates had unique appeal in their state, such as Adam Hamilton in Kansas who is the head of the country’s largest Methodist megachurch.

In contrast to overall Democrat candidate success, certain Republican candidates were handpicked by Trump and proved to questionable and unsuccessful picks. In Texas, Trump refused to support incumbent Senator John Cornyn due to less than 100 percent loyalty and instead endorsed the state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton had enormous baggage, was it seems the most negatively viewed major party Senate candidate in 2026 polling and lost to James Talarico by over a million votes. In South Carolina, after the death of longstanding Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump pushed for his sister Darline to fill the seat in July and then to be the Republican candidate. Whereas Lindsey Graham was an acknowledged foreign policy expert, Darline admitted in a primary debate to knowing little about the subject. But even where Trump did not handpick a candidate, he, or the MAGA movement, essentially forced out strong incumbents who disagreed with him. This was the case with Senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Thom Tillis in North Carolina, neither of whom ran again. The Democrats won both those seats.

Divisions Within the Democratic Party

For the Democrats, the election also reflected the ongoing tension between the majority of the party and the progressive left minority supported by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a political organisation rather than a separate party, with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York the best-known member of the DSA. Democrats across the board ran on an anti-billionaire class populism, but the moderates were rhetorically pragmatic not transformative like the left. Talarico in Texas ran on a combination of Christian faith and economic populism. Although the left increased their numbers, in terms of vote shifts it was a better night for Democratic moderates. The Democratic candidate for the Senate in Florida, Angie Nixon, is of the DSA and that race turned out to be closer than expected with a gap of only 2.9 percent, begging the question of whether a moderate might have won. The overall reality here is that the leftist Democratic candidates often underperformed (for example, El-Sayed in Michigan), whereas the big overperformers were the more moderate candidates.

What policy changes can the Congressional Democrats make? They will have power over the purse and can use the ‘reconciliation’ procedure on fiscal matters broadly defined to avoid the need for 60 votes in the Senate to override a filibuster. However, in each chamber the Democrats will be well short of the two-thirds needed to override a presidential veto. As the election ended, Trump emphasised his veto power, including on his social media site. Of course, it is possible that he might compromise on some legislative changes or social programmes to get some deals. Alternatively, the Democrats may be able to get Republican Congressional support to reverse unpopular policies, and yes, tariffs on Canada specifically could be one of those reversals.

Looking Ahead to 2028

So, what does this, or indeed any, midterm mean for the next presidential election? One must be cautious here. The classic academic work on United States midterms analyses the linkage in reverse; that is, by looking at the subsequent presidential election as well as the behaviour of the resulting Congress / policy shifts it retroactively classifies midterm elections. There is a relationship between the losses of a president’s party in terms of both seats and chamber control and the next presidential election, but not surprisingly this is not perfect and allows for ranges of outcomes.

One can note that in the postwar era similarly high midterm losses for the president’s party occurred in 1946 under President Truman, in 1994 under President Clinton, and in 2010 under President Obama. The Democrats (these were all Democratic presidents) lost both chambers in 1946 and 1994, and the House and almost the Senate in 2010. However, all three presidents were re-elected two years later, although only Truman flipped (both chambers of) Congress back to his party. So, are things okay for the Republicans now?

Not quite. All three of those presidents were in their first terms and could run for re-election. Trump cannot, despite his unconstitutional musings about this. Thus, the proper parallel to 2026 is where a midterm went strongly against a president in their second term and their party lost Congress. Eisenhower’s Republicans saw major losses in 1958, strikingly so in the Senate, but the Democrats already controlled both chambers. The central modern parallel to 2026 is as some might suspect 2006, when President George W. Bush’s Republicans suffered major losses in the context of the response to Hurricane Katrina and, yes, an unpopular war, and the Democrats gained both chambers. Bush called that election a “thumping”. This outcome was followed by a major Democratic win in the 2008 presidential election, aided by an economic crash that year. And that was an against an administration “outsider”, Senator John McCain, not the sitting president or vice president. So, recent history suggests not just a Democratic win in 2028 but perhaps one not over JD Vance, whose home state of Ohio just swung clearly to the Democrats.

A Democratic win in 2028 is also favoured by looking at the battleground states of 2024, all of which Trump won, by closeness then Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Arizona. Of these, only Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina had 2026 Senate elections, but the Democrats won all three, with huge wins in Georgia and North Carolina (the latter a pickup). More relevant perhaps, six of these 2024 battleground states had 2026 governor’s races (all but North Carolina), with the Democrats winning all six. Georgia and Nevada were pickups, and Arizona had been seen as having a vulnerable Democratic incumbent. A Democratic presidential candidate who is relatable in (most of) these battleground states should win. Indeed, if they can add Iowa, Ohio, and especially Texas (returning or new battlegrounds) the election would be an electoral college blowout.